Bounce SD Announces 2026 Inventory of Inflatable Bounce Houses to Serve San Diego Events

Queen Palace Combo Jumper Slide 3 in 1 Dual Lane Sport Combo Jumper

The San Diego-based inflatable bounce house rental company expands its offerings to support birthdays, school events, and community celebrations in 2026.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bounce SD , an inflatable bounce house rental company based in San Diego, announced the addition of a substantial lineup of new inflatable inventory for 2026, expanding its offerings to better serve birthdays, school events, and community celebrations throughout the region.The expanded inventory includes a variety of new bounce house combo units and large-scale dry obstacle courses designed to support events of different sizes and themes. Many of the newly added combo inflatables feature interactive elements such as dual slides, climbing walls, basketball hoops, and obstacle sections, allowing multiple activities within a single unit.Bounce SD has introduced several themed and multi-activity combo inflatables, including tropical-inspired designs, character-themed units, and brightly colored castle-style attractions. In addition to bounce houses, the company has significantly expanded its obstacle course selection, adding dry obstacle inflatables ranging from approximately 40 feet to 75 feet in length. These larger attractions include tunnels, pop-up obstacles, climbing features, and slides, making them suitable for school functions, festivals, and larger group events.Seasonal customization options were also added to the inventory, including interchangeable banner panels that allow select inflatables to be adapted for themed or holiday-focused events.Pricing OverviewThe newly added inflatable inventory spans a range of options designed to accommodate different event sizes and budget considerations. Combo bounce houses and themed inflatables are generally priced in the $199 to $259 range , while larger dry obstacle courses range from approximately $369 to $639, depending on size and configuration.According to Bounce SD, the expanded inventory reflects increased demand in the San Diego area for visually engaging, interactive inflatable attractions that can support both private celebrations and larger organized events.Bounce SD operates from its location at 6777 Doriana Street, Suite #38, San Diego, CA 92139, serving customers throughout San Diego County.About Bounce SDBounce SD is a locally owned inflatable bounce house and party rental company based in San Diego, California. The company provides bounce houses, combo inflatables, and obstacle course rentals for birthdays, school events, and community gatherings across the San Diego area.

