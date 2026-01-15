Bliss Cruise Redefines Lifestyle Cruising with the April 2026 Silhouette Beach Party Cruise

Cheers! Here's to exploring, connecting and enjoying total freedom at sea and on the sand.

A couples-only, clothing-optional lifestyle sailing featuring two full beach takeovers in Jamaica and Cozumel

Bliss Cruise is all about giving couples the freedom to explore, connect and have fun in their own style.” — Russell Stephens

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bliss Cruise 's 2026 Beach Party Cruise sails April 26 – May 2, 2026 and will include two full, clothing optional beach-side excursions, one in Jamaica and one in Cozumel, as part of the six night sailing.Bliss Cruise, the world’s leading couples-only, lifestyle cruise company, announces its newest sailing, the Beach Party Cruise, sailing April 26-May 2, 2026. This couples-only, clothing-optional lifestyle cruise includes two, all-inclusive clothing-optional beach parties, as well as several fun filled sea days, multiple onboard activities and events and a sophisticated and energetic vibe, making it one of the most popular sailings announced by Bliss Cruise to date.This sailing is designed for couples, who are 21+, and offers a full ship Bliss cruise experience, hosting nearly 3000 guests for a week of connection, adventure and memories that will last a lifetime. As soon as couples board the ship, they will feel the Bliss energy. Signature pool parties, expanded meet and greet opportunities, interactive workshops and seminars, and themed nights, add to the excitement of the sailing, keeping the energy going until the wee hours of the morning.It is the two Bliss Beach Takeovers that really make this sailing stand out. On day 3 in Jamaica, Bliss will transform a private stretch of beach into an exclusive clothing-optional Bliss Fest, with all-inclusive food and drinks, beach party games, foam pit, DJs, and a live reggae band, plus round-trip transportation to and from the beach. Guests will also have access to an on-site playroom and a fully stocked kinky dungeon play tent, as well as complimentary workshops, and curated kinky performances throughout the day, providing a safe and relaxing place to express themselves, at their own pace, while respecting others’ boundaries and consent.In Cozumel, Mexico, the second Bliss Beach Takeover will offer a private, clothing-optional escape. Guests can dance barefoot in the sand, swim in crystal-clear waters, and enjoy beach party games with DJs setting the vibe for a fun, carefree day. Attentive staff will serve a variety of all inclusive beverages, while the Beach Food Park offers unlimited comfort food, fresh bowls, and authentic Mexican specialties. Guests may relax in private day nests or plush sunbeds, enjoy non-motorized water activities, or simply unwind in a peaceful setting away from the crowds. Together, the two Bliss Beach Takeovers are designed to extend the signature Bliss experience beyond the ship and onto the shore, blending relaxation, connection, and celebration in unforgettable beachfront settings.Guests sailing on the ship will enjoy one of the most modern and luxurious ships in the Caribbean. The ship features spacious decks, trendy lounges and top-notch amenities such as the adults-only Solarium, The Lawn Club (with real grass) and many upscale dining options. Stateroom accommodations include interior staterooms, balconies and suites, and suite guests will have access to The Retreat, a private ship within a ship experience, with a sun deck, lounge and private dining options."Bliss Cruise is all about giving couples the freedom to explore, connect and have fun in their own style," stated Russell Stephens, CEO of Bliss Cruise. "The Beach Party Cruise takes everything our guests love and turns it up. With two clothing-optional beach excursions, additional activities and experiences on the ship and one of the most beautiful ships at sea, this sailing is the ultimate representation of the evolution of Bliss."The April 2026 Beach Party Cruise, sailing round trip from Fort Lauderdale, is a perfectly blended experience that is both playful, social and intentional, whether you're a new guest to Bliss or a long-time member of the Bliss community. Due to high demand and limited availability, this sailing is expected to book up quickly.For more information or to secure your reservation, please go to www.blisscruise.com

Two Beach Takeovers. One Epic Cruise | Bliss Beach Party Cruise 2026

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.