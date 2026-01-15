2026-03 DEPT. OF THE ATTORNEY GENERAL HOSTS HUMAN TRAFFICKING AWARENESS MONTH SIGN-WAVING EVENT

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

DEPARTMENT OF THE ATTORNEY GENERAL HOSTS HUMAN TRAFFICKING AWARENESS MONTH SIGN-WAVING EVENT

News Release 2026-03

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

January 14, 2026

HONOLULU – In recognition of Human Trafficking Awareness Month, the Hawaiʻi Department of the Attorney General’s Special Investigation and Prosecution Division (SIPD) hosted a sign-waving event at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol to raise awareness and increase public visibility of human trafficking in Hawaiʻi.

Human Trafficking takes many forms, including forced labor, sexual exploitation, domestic servitude and other forms of coercion and abuse.

The event took place along the Beretania Street side of the Capitol building, where participants gathered during the morning commute to display signs and engage the public on the realities of human trafficking and the importance of prevention and reporting.

Governor Josh Green and the Department of the Attorney General were joined by state and county officials, law enforcement representatives and community advocacy organizations to demonstrate a unified commitment to combatting human trafficking and supporting victims.

“Events like this help bring human trafficking out of the shadows. Ending human trafficking requires awareness, vigilance and action from all of us,” said Governor Josh Green. “When community members know what to look for and speak up, they become an essential part of protecting our neighbors and strengthening our safety net.”

“Human trafficking remains a serious crime in Hawaiʻi, affecting individuals of all ages and backgrounds,” said Attorney General Lopez. “Raising awareness is a critical step in prevention and today’s sign-waving event sends a clear message that Hawaiʻi is committed to protecting and supporting victims of all forms of trafficking.“

The Department of the Attorney General encourages the public to learn the signs of human trafficking and report suspected activity. Anyone who believes they may have information related to human trafficking is urged to contact local law enforcement or the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text “BeFree” to 233733. The public can also report human trafficking tips using the Special Investigation and Prosecution Division website link, at https://ag.hawaii.gov/sipd/tips/.

The Department of the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prevention Program webpage https://ag.hawaii.gov/traffickingprevention/) provides education and resources designed to prevent human trafficking in Hawai‘i.

A detailed calendar of the Human Trafficking Awareness Month events being held throughout the month of January can be found on the Human Trafficking Prevention Program page here: https://ag.hawaii.gov/traffickingprevention/htpp-event-calendar/.

