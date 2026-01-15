2025 Income Distributed to Government-Managed Sub-Accounts under the Non-Mandatory Central Provident Fund Annual Interest Rate Around 3.27%

MACAU, January 15 - The Social Security Fund announced that the interest income for 2025 has been distributed to the government-managed sub-accounts under the Non-Mandatory Central Provident Fund System, at an annual interest rate of 3.2725%. Residents may check their sub-account balances using the “Macao One Account”, the “My Social Security” page on the Social Security Fund website, the Non-Mandatory Central Provident Fund Information Platform, or self-service kiosks.

The interest income of government-managed sub-accounts is generated through bank time deposits, calculated daily, with each year from January to December serving as the “income calculation period”, and settled on 31 December. The amount of interest distributed to account owners is based on their daily sub-account balance, the number of interest-bearing days, and the applicable rate of return. For account owners who have been eligible for the Special Allocation from Budget Surpluses since 2010 and have never transferred in, transferred out, or withdrawn funds from their government-managed sub-accounts, the interest distributed for 2025 amounts to 3,511 patacas, bringing their cumulative allocations and interest income to nearly 116,000 patacas.

The Social Security Fund emphasised that it will not issue any mobile text messages containing links, reminding residents to be wary of scams. For more information on the distribution of income for government-managed sub-accounts, residents may visit the Social Security Fund website at https://www.fss.gov.mo/en/rpc/share or call 2853 2850 during office hours.