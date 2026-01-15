Milledgeville, GA (January 14, 2026) – The Ocmulgee Drug Task Force and GBI Middle Georgia Gang Task Force has conducted a multi-defendant arrest operation in Milledgeville, Baldwin County, Georgia.

On January 13, 2026, a multi-agency operation was conducted which resulted in the arrest of nine individuals charged with various drug related offenses. These arrests stem from multiple drug investigations conducted in Baldwin County from 2023 to the present.

During this operation, the following individuals were arrested:

Toriano Gibson, age 44 of Milledgeville, GA, charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine and Distribution of Methamphetamine

Donzo Mosley, age 43 of Milledgeville, GA, charged with Distribution of Methamphetamine and Distribution of Oxycodone

John Mosley, age 64 of Milledgeville, GA, charged with Distribution of Methamphetamine

Eric Roberson, age 43, of Eatonton, GA, charged with Distribution of Cocaine and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Joshua Sergent, age 20, of Milledgeville, GA, charged with Possession of Marijuana

James Simmons, age 58 of Milledgeville, GA, charged with Distribution of Fentanyl and Distribution of Oxycodone

Gerald Ward, age 45 of Milledgeville, GA, charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute, and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony

Thalisha Williams, age 34 of Milledgeville, GA, charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine

Jervoski Womble, age 27, of Milledgeville, GA, charged with Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute and Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

All arrestees were booked into the Baldwin County Jail.

In total, these investigations have resulted in the seizure of over 500 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 84 grams of suspected marijuana, 36 grams of suspected cocaine, two grams of suspected fentanyl and five suspected oxycodone pills. These seizures have a total street value of $50,000.00.

This operation was conducted with help of the the Georgia Department of Community Supervision, the Georgia Department of Corrections, the Georgia State Patrol, the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, the Dublin Police Department, the Milledgeville Police Department, the Warner Robins Police Department, and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

These investigations were conducted to make an impact on the current drug distribution and gang activity within the Baldwin County area and to promote a safer place for productive citizens.

Anyone with further information is encouraged to contact the Ocmulgee Drug Task Force at 478-414-5997 or the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office at 478-445-4893. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.