Canton, GA (January 10, 2026) – The GBI has arrested and charged Cobb County Police Officer Withman Benjamin, age 47, of Canton, Georgia, with one count of Sexual Battery Against a Child Under 16.

In September 2025, the Canton Police Department requested the GBI to investigate a child abuse investigation. As a result of the investigation, Benjamin was arrested and charged on Friday, January 9, 2026.

Benjamin was booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center.

At the conclusion of the investigation, the case will be provided to the Blue Ridge Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.