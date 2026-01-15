International Law Group Offers Emergency Immigration Consultations for Venezuelan TPS Holders in Miami–Doral

Immigration & Visa information YouTube Channel of International Law Group, attorneys include Terik Hashmi and Mike Meier. Website of Immigration Law Firm International Law Group (attorneys include Terik Hashmi and Mike Meier). YouTube Channel of Immigration Law Firm International Law Group (attorneys include Terik Hashmi and Mike Meier).

Law firm provides rapid Zoom consultations, Spanish-language support, weekend availability, and immediate legal guidance for Venezuelans whose TPS has expired.

Consultations are confidential, available in Spanish, and ... outside normal business hours to meet urgent needs. We encourage Venezuelan community members... to seek legal advice immediately...” — Mike Meier, immigration attorney

DORAL, FL, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- U.S. immigration law firm International Law Group (ILG) announced today that it is offering rapid-response immigration consultations by Zoom, including evenings, early mornings, and weekends, for Venezuelan nationals in South Florida whose Temporary Protected Status (TPS) has expired or is expiring, and who may now face increased immigration enforcement risk.Following recent announcements and enforcement priorities from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), many Venezuelans who previously relied on TPS are now in legal limbo. The end of TPS protections may expose individuals to ICE encounters, work authorization issues, and removal proceedings unless alternative immigration options are identified quickly.“Many Venezuelans in Miami and Doral believed TPS would give them long-term security,” said Terik Hashmi , senior attorney with International Law Group. “Now that TPS has ended, inaction is the biggest risk. There are often legal options—but timing is critical. Early legal review can be the difference between staying lawfully and facing enforcement.”International Law Group’s emergency services for Venezuelan TPS holders include:• Emergency Zoom consultations (nationwide, with South Florida focus)• TPS expiration risk assessments• Review of ICE, USCIS, and employment notices• Work authorization and lawful status strategies• Evaluation of alternatives (asylum, family petitions, employment options, other relief)• ICE encounter preparedness and rights counselingInternational Law Group has decades of experience handling high-stakes immigration matters for individuals and families across Florida and the United States, including time-sensitive cases involving enforcement exposure.Adds Mike Meier , senior attorney with the firm: “Consultations are confidential, available in Spanish, and scheduled outside normal business hours to meet urgent needs. We strongly encourage Venezuelan community members in Miami, Doral, and throughout South Florida who have lost TPS—or are unsure of their status—to seek legal advice immediately. Waiting can close doors that are still open today.”About International Law GroupInternational Law Group was established in 1999 and provides comprehensive immigration services in person in Miami and Washington, DC. In addition, International Law Group offers immigration and visa consultations nationwide via Zoom.Terik Hashmi is a senior U.S. Immigration and International Law attorney with more than 30 years of legal practice experience. He has practiced exclusively in immigration law since 1995, representing thousands of clients from over 140 countries. Over the course of his career, Mr. Hashmi has personally conducted more than 1,200 federal immigration court trials nationwide, with a particular focus on removal and deportation proceedings. Mr. Hashmi is a published author on U.S. immigration law and has served as Chief Legal Editor for an international legal publication tracking European court decisions affecting U.S. law. His editorial work has been relied upon by U.S. law schools, legal scholars, and judges.He holds two university degrees and two law degrees, including a Juris Doctor and an LL.M. in Transnational Business Practice. Throughout his career, Mr. Hashmi has been a dedicated advocate for human and immigrant rights, representing families, businesses, investors, diplomats, and former heads of state. He is widely recognized for his depth of experience, rigorous legal training, and leadership in high-stakes immigration matters.Mike Meier is a U.S. Immigration & Visa Attorney with more than 30 years of experience advising multinational employers, entrepreneurs, and individuals on complex U.S. immigration matters. He is fluent in English, German, and Spanish and has successfully prepared, filed, and managed over 1,000 non-immigrant and immigrant visa petitions across a wide range of categories. Mr. Meier earned his Juris Doctor from Georgetown University Law Center. He also holds a Master’s Degree in Political Science from the University of Berlin, Germany.His practice includes H-1B, L-1 (L-1A, L-1B, and Blanket), O-1, E-2 (including USCIS-compliant business plans), TN, and F-1/OPT/CPT matters. He routinely manages permanent residence processes, including PERM labor certification, EB-1, EB-2 (including National Interest Waivers), EB-3, I-140, and I-485 filings. In addition, Mr. Meier represents individuals and families in family-based immigration (I-130, I-485), naturalization (N-400), and humanitarian relief matters, including asylum, VAWA self-petitions, and U and T visas.Website: https://internationallawgroup.com/ YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@VenezuelaAsilo

