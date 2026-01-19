SequenceShift Announces Zendesk for Contact Center Integration to Simplify PCI-Compliant Payments for Contact Centers

SequenceShift expands its PCI-compliant payment platform with a new Zendesk for Contact Center integration for secure voice payments.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New integration extends SequenceShift ’s cloud-native PCI payment security to Zendesk for Contact Center environments.SequenceShift today announced its integration with Zendesk for Contact Center, extending its PCI-compliant payment capabilities to organizations operating customer support and payment workflows within the Zendesk ecosystem.The new integration enables contact centers using Zendesk for Contact Center to securely capture payments without exposing cardholder data to agents, call recordings, or core contact-center infrastructure. By eliminating card data exposure in the contact center, organizations can reduce their PCI compliance burden while maintaining operational continuity and a seamless customer experience.As contact centers continue to modernize and support distributed workforces, secure payment handling has become a foundational requirement rather than a specialist capability. SequenceShift’s Zendesk for Contact Center integration is designed to support this shift by embedding secure payment capture into existing workflows, without introducing additional complexity or operational friction.“Our focus has always been on removing unnecessary risk and complexity from payment interactions,” said Dimitri Muntean. Managing Director at SequenceShift “By extending our platform to Zendesk for Contact Center, we’re giving teams a practical way to meet compliance requirements while preserving agent efficiency and customer trust.”Key capabilities of the SequenceShift Zendesk for Contact Center integration include:• PCI Scope Reduction: Cardholder data is isolated from agent desktops, recordings, and contact center systems, enabling simpler PCI compliance.• Operational Continuity: Agents continue to work within familiar Zendesk workflows, with no changes to call handling or customer interaction patterns.• Rapid Deployment: The integration is designed for rapid implementation without extensive retraining or disruption to existing processes.• Payment Provider Flexibility: Organizations retain their existing payment processors, avoiding vendor lock-in and preserving reconciliation workflows.• Enterprise-Ready Architecture: Alignment with cloud-native, region-aware design principles supports distributed teams and data-residency requirements.The Zendesk for Contact Center integration builds on SequenceShift’s broader mission to provide secure, scalable payment infrastructure for modern contact centers underpinned by Amazon Connect.With support for Amazon Connect Agent Workspace, Salesforce Service Cloud Voice, and Zendesk for Contact Center, SequenceShift continues to expand its ecosystem-first approach to secure phone payments across the Amazon Connect cloud contact center platform.For additional information about SequenceShift solutions, visit: https://sequenceshift.com/ About SequenceShiftSequenceShift provides a secure payment infrastructure designed for cloud-based contact centers. Built to integrate with platforms such as Amazon Connect and Zendesk for Contact Center, SequenceShift helps organizations reduce PCI compliance scope, protect customer data, and maintain operational efficiency across distributed environments.Learn More:

