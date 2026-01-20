Capitol Convening on Human Trafficking Awareness: Nine Years of Justice Advocacy

United Nations Global Awards At The Georgia State Capitol In honor of the Late Formal Rep. Pam Stevenson who was at the beginning of this Human Trafficking Awareness Day At The Georgia State Capitol The Ladies of Delta Sigma Theta at the Human Trafficking & Black Women’s Roundtable Event—advocating for awareness, justice, and protection of Black women and girls along with Dr. Dee Dawkins-Haigler Women and legislation at the press conference, advancing justice-centered policy during the Human Trafficking Awareness & Black Women’s Roundtable Event Ms. Corporate America Georgia with State President Dr. Jacqueline Mohair & Franchise Owner

Capitol Convening Highlights Human Trafficking Awareness, Community Action, and Global Leadership: Nine Years of Raising Voices for Justice

Justice-centered change begins with awareness, education, and consistent civic engagement. This convening reflects that ongoing commitment.” — — Dr. Dee Dawkins-Haigler

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nine Years of Impact: United Nations Global Awards Corp. Leads Capitol Convening Advancing Human Trafficking Awareness, Justice, and Global LeadershipOn Monday, January 12, 2026, the United Nations Global Awards Corp., now nine years established, convened its annual justice-focused advocacy convening at the Georgia State Capitol. The event brought together civic leaders, educators, advocates, and community stakeholders from across Georgia to elevate awareness surrounding human trafficking prevention, justice advocacy, and community restoration.Organized and led by the United Nations Global Awards Corp. in collaboration with Trinity Girls Network Corp., the Organization of World Leaders, and Trinity International University of Ambassadors , the convening reflected a shared commitment to education, civic engagement, and leadership recognition as tools for advancing dignity, accountability, and informed community action.Now marking nine consecutive years of service and advocacy, the United Nations Global Awards Corp. continues to position education and leadership recognition as strategic pathways for justice-centered impact at both the state and global levels.This year’s convening was intentionally aligned with the global priorities of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW), reinforcing a collective commitment to justice, protection, and equitable opportunities for women and girls. The alignment emphasized the importance of addressing human trafficking and gender-based exploitation through policy dialogue, education, and community-centered solutions.The program was hosted by Dr. Dee Dawkins-Haigler and Dr. Jacqueline Mohair , and included participation from Georgia legislative leaders Senator Donzella James and Representative Sandra Scott, underscoring the convening’s civic and legislative significance.Representatives from Ms. Corporate America Georgia were also in attendance, alongside members of the Georgia Black Women’s Roundtable and other distinguished leaders from across the state. Their presence demonstrated broad-based support for justice-centered awareness, women’s leadership, and collaborative advocacy.“Reaching nine years reflects sustained commitment, credibility, and purpose,” shared representatives of the United Nations Global Awards Corp. “By convening leaders at the state level in alignment with global justice priorities for women and girls, this platform continues to elevate voices for justice while encouraging informed collaboration and responsible action.”The United Nations Global Awards Corp. expressed appreciation to all partners, speakers, and participants and reaffirmed its ongoing commitment to advancing justice-centered leadership, community empowerment, and global responsibility.About the United Nations Global Awards Corp.The United Nations Global Awards Corp. is a nine-year-established leadership recognition and advocacy organization dedicated to advancing justice, dignity, and service-driven impact through education, civic engagement, and collaborative leadership initiatives at the local, national, and global levels.

