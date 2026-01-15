Icepick Web Design & SEO Expands Services with Google Ads, Cutting Client Cost-Per-Lead 50% in 30 Days

Fort Worth agency combines SEO expertise with paid search campaigns and custom landing pages to deliver faster results for local service businesses

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fort Worth-based Icepick Web Design & SEO has expanded its service offerings to include Google Ads management and Local Service Ads (LSAs), responding to growing demand from clients seeking faster lead generation alongside their long-term SEO strategies. The expansion, launched six months ago, leverages the agency's existing keyword research methodology to deliver immediate results while building sustainable organic visibility for local service and home services businesses.The integrated approach has already produced measurable outcomes. In a recent campaign for a Fort Worth dog training company, Icepick reduced the client's cost per lead by 50% within 30 days through a combination of custom landing pages, restructured ad campaigns, and strategic keyword targeting using phrase match and exact match parameters. The result demonstrates how Icepick's SEO expertise translates directly into more efficient paid search performance.Unlike traditional agencies that treat SEO and paid search as separate disciplines, Icepick applies the same rigorous keyword research process across both channels. The agency creates custom landing pages optimized for conversion, manages Google Ads campaigns with precision targeting, and coordinates Local Service Ads—all while maintaining the client's SEO foundation. This unified strategy allows Fort Worth businesses to work with a single team that understands their complete digital presence, from website structure to ad performance."Most service businesses need leads now, not in six months," said the owner of Icepick Web Design & SEO. "Google Ads delivers qualified leads within two to four weeks while we build their long-term SEO foundation. Once organic rankings improve, their cost per lead drops significantly—it's the best of both worlds."The service expansion specifically targets local service businesses and home services companies in the Fort Worth area, including contractors, healthcare providers, professional services, and other businesses that rely on local customer acquisition. Icepick's combined SEO and Google Ads packages are available now, with the agency handling everything from landing page creation to campaign optimization under one roof.About Icepick Web Design & SEOIcepick Web Design & SEO is a Fort Worth-based digital marketing agency specializing in search engine optimization and paid search campaigns for local service businesses. The agency combines technical SEO expertise with strategic Google Ads management to help businesses generate both immediate and long-term leads. For more information, visit https://icepick.co

