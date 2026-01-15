Overit Acquires Web Traffic Advisors to Lead In the AI Marketing Era

Chris Boggs, Chief Organic Strategist, Overit

Overit acquires Web Traffic Advisors to expand AI-driven marketing, enhance search strategy, and position clients for success in an evolving digital landscape.

AI is changing our world and our industry rapidly, and this acquisition places Overit in a strong position to lead through that change.” — Dan Dinsmore, Overit Founder & CEO

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Overit , a full-service marketing and communications agency that serves a national clientele, today announced the acquisition of Web Traffic Advisors, a specialized SEO and AI-SEO consultancy founded by industry veteran Chris Boggs. The acquisition strengthens Overit's leadership in both traditional and LLM-focused search optimization and empowers its clients to grow and thrive in an era of AI-driven marketing.As part of the acquisition, Boggs joins Overit as Chief Organic Strategist. In this role, he will lead strategy, innovation, and growth for the agency’s SEO, AI-SEO, and broader organic service lines."AI is changing our world and our industry rapidly, and this acquisition places Overit in a strong position to lead through that change," said Dan Dinsmore, Founder and CEO of Overit. "Organic visibility has become more complex and more critical than ever, spanning traditional search, AI-driven discovery, and brand authority. Bringing Web Traffic Advisors into Overit accelerates our ability to deliver enterprise-level organic strategy at scale."Founded in 2014, Web Traffic Advisors has worked with clients across industries including financial services, higher education, home services, healthcare, tourism, and real estate. Boggs brings more than two decades of SEO experience, having supported Fortune 500 brands, national franchises, and multi-location organizations in driving measurable growth through search and organic channels."Overit's integrated approach, technical and creative strength, and its people-first culture made this a natural fit," said Boggs. "I'm particularly impressed by the agency’s focus on embracing and operationalizing AI, along with its expertise in paid media and social. This move allows us to bring deeper organic strategy to more clients, faster, and to build modern SEO programs aligned with how people search today, including through AI-powered platforms."As part of the transition, Web Traffic Advisors’ clients will migrate to Overit, expanding the agency’s organic client base while ensuring continuity of service and strategy."This acquisition follows months of close collaboration between Overit and Web Traffic Advisors," added Dinsmore. "Through Chris and his team, we're already enhancing our clients’ discoverability in AI search tools as well as traditional search engines."According to Dinsmore, the acquisition is a natural next step after a series of successful client projects. The new structure reinforces Overit's commitment to delivering best-in-class digital marketing services that connect brand, content, and performance across every channel.About OveritOverit is a full-service marketing and communications agency helping brands move with purpose, power, and precision. Serving national clients from its headquarters in Albany, NY, Overit combines deep strategic insight with award-winning creative, technical innovation, and full-scale production capabilities.With in-house video and audio teams, Overit produces high-impact content for every screen and platform, supported by expertise in brand development, SEO, paid media, and emerging technologies. Learn more at overit.com/services

