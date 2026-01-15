Chairman Comer Announces Markup of Resolutions to Hold Clintons in Contempt of Congress

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) today announced a markup on Wednesday, January 21, 2026 , to consider two resolutions and accompanying reports recommending to the U.S. House of Representatives that former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton be found in contempt of Congress for defying lawful subpoenas.

“Bipartisan subpoenas issued to the Clintons are not suggestions. They are legally required to appear before the House Oversight Committee, yet they have defiantly delayed and denied their legal obligations. The Clintons are not above the law, and the House Oversight Committee will move to hold them in contempt of Congress. As Ranking Member Garcia has stated, ‘defying a congressional subpoena is highly illegal’ and ‘no one is above the law.’ If Democrats refuse to hold the Clintons accountable, they will expose themselves as hypocrites,” said Chairman Comer.

WHAT: Full Committee Markup

DATE: Wednesday, January 21, 2026

TIME: 10:00a.m. ET

LOCATION: HVC-210, U.S. Capitol Visitors Center

WATCH: The markup will be livestreamed here.

RSVP: Media should RSVP by Tuesday, January 20 at 12:00p.m. ET. Email here.

BACKGROUND: On July 23, 2025, Republicans and Democrats on the Federal Law Enforcement Subcommittee unanimously approved by voice vote a motion to issue subpoenas to ten individuals, including former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, for testimony related to the horrific crimes perpetrated by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Following the Subcommittee vote, on August 5, 2025, Chairman Comer issued the subpoenas.

Former President Clinton’s deposition was initially requested on October 14, 2025, and then moved to December 17, 2025. President Clinton declined this date, citing the need to attend a funeral. The Committee said it would accommodate him if he would propose dates certain in January. He declined. The Committee issued a new subpoena with the deposition date set for January 13, 2026, and former President Clinton failed to appear.

Former Secretary Clinton’s deposition was initially scheduled for October 9, 2025 and then moved to December 18, 2025. Secretary Clinton declined this date, citing the need to attend a funeral. The Committee said it would accommodate her if she would propose dates certain in January. She declined. The Committee issued a new subpoena with the date set for January 14, 2026, and former Secretary Clinton failed to appear.

WATCH:

Chairman Comer’s Remarks after Former President Clinton Failed to Appear

Bill Clinton’s deposition video

Hillary Clinton’s deposition video