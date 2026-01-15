Little River Band announces their 2026 Tour and where it is taking them

Little River Band live in concert on stage 50 plus years of Little River Band LRB on the Stairs

Kicking off 51 years, Little River Band is heading out on tour across the United States sharing, reminiscing and creating new memories with their audience.

Attending a Little River Band show is not just going to a concert, it's a magical musical experience. They play hits, fan favorites & the brand new music available on their Window to the World Album.” — Premier Musician

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Little River Band is flying high off of their very successful 50th Anniversary Tour as they head into 2026. The celebration continues as they get ready to kick off the new tour on February 5th, 2026 in Raleigh, NC.Little River Band who is best known for their mega hits like, “Cool Change,” “Take It Easy On Me,” “Reminiscing,”“Help is on its Way,” “Lonesome Loser,” “Man on your Mind,”“The Other Guy,” “The Night Owls,” “Lady,” and “Happy Anniversary,” are gearing up for their 51st year. The 2026 Tour will continue to celebrate over 50 years of music and touring for the band.Tour DatesThu, FEB 5 - Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts, Raleigh, NCFri, FEB 6 - Capital One Hall, Tyson’s, VASat, FEB 7 - American Music Theatre, Lancaster, PAFri, FEB 13 - Four Winds Casino Resort – New Buffalo, New Buffalo, MISat, FEB 28 - MGM Springfield, Springfield, MAFri, MAR 6 - The BayCare Sound, Clearwater, FLSat, MAR 7- Florida Theatre, Jacksonville, FLFri, MAR 13- Caloosa Sound Amphitheater, Fort Myers, FLSat, MAR 14- Pompano Beach Amphitheater, Pompano Beach, FLFri, MAR 20- The Country Club at The Golden Nugget, Lake Charles, LASat, MAR 28 - Trilith Live, Fayetteville, GAFri, APR 3 - Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts, Melbourne, FLSat, APR 4- Peabody Auditorium, Daytona Beach, FLSat, APR 18- Alabama Theatre, North Myrtle Beach, SCThu, APR 23- Saenger Theatre Mobile, Mobile, ALFri, APR 24- Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center at Auburn University, Auburn, ALThu, APR 30- Arlington Music Hall, Arlington, TXSat, MAY 2, Ameristar Casino Hotel Kansas City, Kansas City, MOFri, MAY 8- Rivers Casino Des Plaines, Des Plaines, ILThu, JUN 4- Bluestem Amphitheater, Moorhead, MNFri, JUN 5 - The Ledge Amphitheater, Waite Park, MNSat, JUN 6- McGrath Amphitheatre, Cedar Rapids, IAThu, JUN 11- Jolt Credit Union Event Park, Saginaw, MIFri, JUN 12 - Embassy Theatre, Fort Wayne, INSat, JUN 13 -Gatton Park on the Town Branch, Lexington, KYThu, JUN 18 - Old National Events Plaza, Evansville, INSat, JUN 20- Black Oak Mountain Amphitheater, Lampe, MOFri, JUN 26- Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom, Hampton Beach, NHSun, JUN 28- Waterville Opera House, Waterville, MEFri, JUL 3- Ocean Downs Casino, Berlin, MDFri, JUL 10- Melody Tent, Hyannis MASat, JUL 11- Penn's Peak, Jim Thorpe, PASat, JUL 18 - Point of the Bluff Vineyards, Hammondsport, NYFri, July 31 - Innsbruck Pavilion, Glen Allen VASat, AUG 1 Carolina Opry, North Myrtle Beach SCTue, AUG 18 - Missouri State Fairgrounds Grandstand, Sedalia, MOSat, AUG 22 - Martin County Fair, Fairmont, MNSat, SEP 12 - Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NYSat, SEP 19 - Gun Lake Casino Resort, Wayland, MIFri, SEP 25- Talking Stick Resort, Scottsdale, AZFri, OCT 9 - The Capitol Theatre, Flint, MISat, OCT 10 – The Factory, Chesterfield, MOFri, OCT 16 - Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College, Wilmington, NCSat, OCT 24 - Medina Entertainment Center, Medina, MNFri, NOV 6 - Five Flags Center, Dubuque, IASat, NOV 7 - Rialto Square Theatre, Joliet, ILSat, NOV 14 - EPC Effingham Performance Center, Effingham, ILFri, NOV 20 - The Cotillion Ballroom, Wichita, KSSat, NOV 21- Uptown Theater, Kansas City, MOThu, DEC 10 - Long Center for the Performing Arts, Lafayette, INFri, DEC 11 - Hobart Arena, Troy, OHSun, DEC 13 - EKU Center for the Arts, Richmond, KYAdditional tour dates will be available at their website with new dates being booked weekly. This is not a full list of 2026 Tour dates. Shows not listed here are still being confirmed at the time of this press release. For more on Little River Band, check out their website and make sure to like them on Facebook and Instagram . The band continues to tour yearly with 90-100 shows per year.LittleRiverBand.comfacebook.com/LittleRiverBandtwitter.com/LittleRiverBandinstagram.com/LittleRiverbandSuggested Social blast: @LittleRiverBand announces 2026 TOUR

