Governor Newsom announces appointments 1.14.2026

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Anthony Pham, of Winnetka, has been appointed Skilled Nursing Facility Administrator of the Barstow Veterans Home of California. Pham was Skilled Nursing Facility and Subacute Administrator at Greenfield Care Center of Filmore from 2023 to 2024. He was Skilled Nursing Facility Administrator at Providence St. Elizabeth Care Center from 2020 to 2023. Pham was Skilled Nursing Facility and Subacute Administrator at Mountain View Convalescent Hospital from 2019 to 2020. He was Skilled Nursing Facility Administrator of Serrano North Convalescent Hospital from 2012 to 2013. Pham was Skilled Nursing Facility Administrator at Windsor Gardens Convalescent Center of Hawthorne from 2004 to 2011. He was Skilled Nursing Facility Administrator at Windsor Gardens Convalescent Center of Anaheim from 2004 to 2005. Pham was Skilled Nursing Facility Administrator at Country Villa Health Services from 2001 to 2004. He earned a Master of Science degree in Gerontology and a Bachelor of Science degree in Gerontology from the University of Southern California. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $135,264. Pham is registered without party preference.

DeVon Young, of Los Angeles, has been appointed Deputy Administrator of the West Los Angeles Veterans Home of California. Young has been Assistant Administrator at the West Los Angeles Veterans Home of California since 2024, where he was Information Officer II from 2022 to 2024. Young held multiple roles at California Highway Patrol from 1998 to 2022, including Recruiter, Public Information Officer, and Public Safety Dispatcher. He earned a Master of Arts degree in Organizational Leadership from Azusa Pacific University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice Management from Union Institute and University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $148,836. Young is a Democrat.

Rachel Wigginton, of Davis, has been appointed Special Assistant for Planning and Science at the Delta Stewardship Council. Wigginton has been Senior Environmental Scientist at Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta Conservancy since 2020. She was Coastal Scientist at San Francisco Bay Conservation and Development Commission from 2019 to 2020. Wigginton was a Graduate Research Assistant at University of California, Davis from 2012 to 2019. She was a Graduate Research Assistant at California State University, Long Beach from 2009 to 2012. Wigginton was Research Assistant at the United States Department of Agriculture in 2010. She was Undergraduate Research Assistant at Western Kentucky University from 2006 to 2008. Wigginton was Undergraduate Fellow at Michigan State University in 2007. Wigginton earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Ecology from University of California, Davis, a Master of Science degree in Biology from California State University, Long Beach and a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from Western Kentucky University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $135,264. Wigginton is a Democrat.

Christian Acevedo, of Los Angeles, has been appointed to the Civil Rights Council. Acevedo has been a Deputy City Attorney at the City of Los Angeles since 2025. He was a Felony Trial Attorney at the Sacramento County Public Defender’s Office from 2022 to 2025. Acevedo was a Special Assistant United States Attorney at the United States Department of Justice from 2019 to 2022. He was a Judge Advocate at the United States Air Force from 2013 to 2019. Acevedo is a member of the Hispanic National Bar Association, LA LGBTQ+ Lawyers Association, and is a Reserve Staff Judge Advocate for the United States Air Force. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Davis and a Bachelor of the Arts degree in Sociology and Criminology from the University of California, Irvine. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Acevedo is a Democrat.

Ivette Peña, of Rancho Palos Verdes, has been appointed to the Civil Rights Council. Peña has been Court Counsel at the Superior Court of California in the County of Los Angeles since 2000. She was the Chief Deputy of Legal Services and Court Counsel at the Superior Court of California, in County of Los Angeles from 2016 to 2025. Peña was an Associate at Miller Brown & Dannis from 1996 to 2000. She was an Associate at Litt & Marquez from 1994 to 1996. Peña was the Director of Litigation/Associate Executive Director at Public Law Center from 1992 to 1994. She was an Associate at Heller, Ehrman, White, & McAuliffe from 1990 to 1992. Peña is a Board Member at Green Dot Public Schools, and a member of Office of Legislative Counsel, Workplace Conduct Unit Panel, California Public Employer Labor Relations Association, Latina Lawyers Bar Association, Hispanic National Bar Association, and Association of Workplace Investigators. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from Harvard Law School and a Bachelor of the Arts Degree in Economics and Urban Studies from Brown University. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Peña is a Democrat.

Candice Cho, of Los Angeles, has been appointed to the Civil Rights Council. Cho has been a Commissioner of the City of Los Angeles Human Relations Commission since 2023. She was Managing Director of Policy and Counsel at AAPI and Stop AAPI Hate from 2021 to 2025. Cho held several positions at the New York City Law Department from 2012 to 2020, including Deputy Chief of Staff, Assistant Corporation Counsel, and Corporation Counsel Honors Fellow. She was the Chief of Staff and Special Counsel at the New York City Charter Revision Commission in 2018. Cho held two positions in the Office of Senator Richard J. Durbin in the United States Senate from 2006 to 2009, including Legislative Correspondent and Legislative Assistant. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from Columbia Law School, a Master of Public Policy degree from Georgetown University, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Government from Harvard College. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Cho is a Democrat.

Vasudha Talla, of Oakland, has been appointed to the Civil Rights Council. Talla has been Partner at Emery, Celli, Brinkerhoff, Abady, Ward & Maazel LLP since 2026. She was Of Counsel at Emery, Celli, Brinkerhoff, Abady, Ward & Maazel LLP from 2022 to 2026. Talla has held multiple positions with the American Civil Liberties Union of Northern California from 2017 to 2022, including Director of the Immigrants’ Rights Team, Senior Staff Attorney, and Staff Attorney. She was a Legal Advisor at the International Refugee Assistance Project in 2016. Talla was a Resettlement Deployee at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in 2016. Talla was an Executive Agency Counsel and Legal and Policy Analyst at the New York City Civilian Complaint Review Board from 2015 to 2016. She was an Associate Attorney at Emery, Celli, Brinkerhoff & Abady from 2011 to 2014. Talla was a Law Clerk with The Honorable Keith P. Ellison, United States District Judge from 2010 to 2011. She was a Liman Public Interest Fellow at Sanctuary for Families from 2009 to 2010. Talla is a member of the American Civil Liberties Union Foundation of Northern California Board of Directors and the South Asian Bar Association of Northern California. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from Yale Law School and a Bachelor of the Arts Degree in English and American Literature from New York University. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Talla is a Democrat.

Nicholas Mueller, of Manteca, has been reappointed to the Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation Commission, where he has served since 2022. Mueller has been Division Director of the Greater Valley Conservation Corps at the San Joaquin County Office of Education since 2025, where he was Director II from 2010 to 2025. He was Project Leader 1 for YouthBuild San Joaquin at the San Joaquin County Office of Education from 2006 to 2010. Mueller is a member of Pioneering Restoration and Elevating Voices of Advocacy, Idealism and Leadership, California Association of Local Conservation Corps, Association of California School Administrators, and the Corps Network. He earned a Master of Education degree in Educational Leadership and School Development from the Teachers College of San Joaquin. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Mueller is registered without party preference.

Stephanie Landregan, of Glendale, has been reappointed to the State Mining and Geology Board, where she has served since 2015. Landregan has been the Director of Altadena Green since 2025. She was Program Director of Landscape Architecture at the University of California, Los Angeles Extension from 2008 to 2025. Landregan was Division Chief of Landscape Architecture for the Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority from 1999 to 2008. She was Senior Landscape Architecture Associate at Lawrence R. Moss and Associates from 1995 to 1999. Landregan was a Landscape Architecture Designer at Landesign from 1993 to 1995. She was a Planning Graphic Design Associate at the Santa Monica City Planning Department from 1989 to 1993. Landregan was a Museum Designer and Fabricator at the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science from 1985 to 1989. She earned a Master of Science degree in Project Management from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Landregan is a Democrat.

Larry Sheingold, of Sacramento, has been reappointed to the State Mining and Geology Board, where he has served since 2018. Sheingold was Owner of Sheingold Associates from 1989 to 2018. He was Legislative Staff for the California State Senate Rules Committee from 1980 to 2007. Sheingold was Legislative Staff for the California State Assembly Rules Committee from 1971 to 1980. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Sheingold is a Democrat.