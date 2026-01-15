(Scroll down for English)

Η Ύπατη Αρμοστεία υποδέχτηκε το 2026 με την παραδοσιακή κοπή της Πρωτοχρονιάτικης Βασιλόπιτας

Υποδεχόμενη το νέο έτος και τιμώντας την παράδοση, η Ύπατη Αρμοστεία της Κυπριακής Δημοκρατίας στο Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο πραγματοποίησε τη Δευτέρα, 12 Ιανουαρίου, την καθιερωμένη τελετή κοπής της Πρωτοχρονιάτικης Βασιλόπιτας, σηματοδοτώντας την έναρξη του 2026 με ευχές, ευλογίες και πνεύμα ενότητας.

Ο Ύπατος Αρμοστής Δρ. Κυριακός Κούρος, μαζί με το προσωπικό της Αρμοστείας, είχαν την τιμή να υποδεχτούν τον Σεβασμιότατο Αρχιεπίσκοπο Θυατείρων και Μεγάλης Βρετανίας κ. Νικήτα, ο οποίος ευλόγησε την Αγιοβασιλόπιττα, αναφερόμενος στη διαχρονική αξία της παράδοσης και τονίζοντας τη σημασία της ελπίδας, της γενναιοδωρίας και της αλληλεγγύης.

Σε εγκάρδια ομιλία του προς το προσωπικό, ο Ύπατος Αρμοστής εξέφρασε τις θερμές του ευχαριστίες για την αφοσίωση και την ανθεκτικότητα καθ’ όλη τη διάρκεια της προηγούμενης χρονιάς, μεταφέροντας τις ευχές του για ένα 2026 γεμάτο επιτυχίες, συνεργασία και αμοιβαία δέσμευση, ευχόμενος σε όλους ένα υγιές, χαρούμενο και ευημερούν νέο έτος.

Η Ύπατη Αρμοστεία εύχεται σε όλα τα μέλη της παροικίας ένα νέο έτος γεμάτο υγεία, ευημερία και ευλογίες.

—————-

The High Commission welcomes 2026 with traditional Vasilopita cutting ceremony

Welcoming the new year and honouring tradition, the High Commission of the Republic of Cyprus to the United Kingdom held its annual Vasilopita cutting ceremony on Monday, 12 January, marking the start of 2026 with blessings, reflection and a spirit of unity.

High Commissioner Dr. Kyriacόs Kouros, together with the staff of the High Commission, had the honour of welcoming His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of Thyateira and Great Britain, who blessed the Vasilopita and reflected on the enduring significance of this cherished tradition, highlighting its symbolism of hope, generosity and togetherness.

In his remarks, the High Commissioner expressed heartfelt gratitude to the High Commission’s dedicated personnel for their commitment and resilience over the past year. He conveyed his best wishes for a 2026 filled with continued success, strong collaboration and shared commitment, and wished everyone a healthy, joyful and prosperous New Year.

The High Commission extends its warmest wishes to all members of the community for a New Year of health, prosperity and blessings.