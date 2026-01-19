Birgitta Visser, Author/Healer, Encourages Self-Reflection and Inner Work Amid Rising Mental Health Strain and Burnout

Birgitta Visser

Birgitta Visser challenges individuals to look within, heal the heart, and reclaim the power they’ve given away

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As mental health strain and burnout continue to rise across communities, Birgitta Visser, author, healer, and Soul Empowerment Coach, is calling attention to the often-overlooked role of self-reflection and inner work in achieving lasting emotional well-being. Drawing from her personal journey and years of guiding individuals through self-discovery and healing practices, Visser encourages people to pause, look inward, and take accountability for their inner world as a foundation for meaningful personal growth.

Self-reflection, Visser explains, is the practice of honestly examining oneself without deflection, blame, or avoidance. She emphasizes that this process requires courage, humility, and a willingness to seek support when needed.

“People often struggle to move forward because there is unresolved healing that needs attention,” Visser explains. “Asking for help is not a weakness; it’s often the first step toward real change.”

Research cited by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) indicates that a fulfilling life is associated with a sense of meaning, strong interpersonal relationships, and the pursuit of meaningful personal goals. Longstanding psychological and philosophical research also suggests that happiness is linked to recognizing personal strengths and living in alignment with core values, principles that underscore the importance of self-awareness and intentional inner work.

Visser agrees, drawing from her own journey and her work with light language, she has come to understand the profound benefits of looking within to achieve greater peace and emotional clarity. She teaches that healing begins with taking accountability for one’s own experiences rather than projecting responsibility outward. There are no shortcuts; when individuals stop blaming external circumstances and begin looking inward, lasting transformation becomes possible.

Central to Visser’s philosophy is the power of acceptance. She maintains that healing the heart through gratitude, compassion, and conscious awareness is essential not only for personal transformation but also for creating healthy, balanced relationships.

“Self-acceptance and self-love are essential to healthy relationships,” Visser explains. “When individuals take time to understand themselves and process past experiences, they can move forward without being defined by them.”

Visser also highlights how individuals often give away their personal power, particularly in relationships, by becoming emotionally dependent or seeking validation outside themselves.

“Many people unknowingly give away their personal power, especially in relationships, by becoming emotionally dependent or seeking validation outside themselves,” Visser explains. “Through self-reflection and self-revelation, individuals can reclaim their inner strength, autonomy, and sense of purpose.”

According to Visser, the healing journey truly begins when individuals reclaim their inner voice and reconnect with their authentic selves. A vital part of that process is following one’s passion and living in alignment with purpose.

“Communication is essential,” she concludes. “When people communicate from the heart with awareness and compassion, rather than avoidance, they create space for healing and growth. When challenges arise, responding with love allows transformation to occur.”

"Your past does not define you unless you allow your mind to remain in a ‘cluster-you-know-what’ state of BEing. Your life. Your journey. Your experiences. Live it how you see fit, but never remain roaming round in the gloaming of your past, because you will cause nothing but a rampage of kinkilicious disarray within the physical essence that you have given your soul home to. You suffer because you have beaten your mind senseless. You’ve got to let go and forgive, but most of all, love and hug yourself to commence creating the life you are so deserving of."

— The Ascended Master St Germain

About Birgitta Visser

Birgitta Visser is a Soul Empowerment Coach, author, Light Language Healer, and Divine Channel dedicated to supporting holistic well-being through meditation and self-discovery. As a messenger for the Collective of Light Beings, she delivers guidance intended to elevate consciousness and support deep healing. With expertise in Reiki, Light Language Healing, and Holistic Nutrition, Visser empowers individuals to release ego, embrace authenticity, and align with their soul’s purpose, helping them heal, awaken, and create the life they are meant to live.

