Roots and Wings Goes Hollywood for 10th Anniversary Gala

Roots and Wings Roots and Wings Goes Hollywood – 10th Anniversary Gala

Celebrating a decade of literacy advocacy in Palm Beach County

Over the last decade, we have expanded our reach, strengthened our programs, and touched the lives of hundreds of students and educators across Palm Beach County.” — Ted Hoskinson, founder of Roots and Wings

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Roots and Wings , the largest local nonprofit focused on literacy and teacher recognition, will celebrate 10 years of impact in Palm Beach County with a red-carpet-inspired gala on February 24 at Good Night John Boy in Downtown Delray Beach. The milestone evening marks a decade of empowering students and honoring educators through the organization’s community-driven programs.“What started as a small grassroots effort has grown into a community-wide movement,” said Ted Hoskinson, founder of Roots and Wings. “Over the last decade, we have expanded our reach, strengthened our programs, and touched the lives of hundreds of students and educators across Palm Beach County. This celebration is about honoring that journey — and coming together to fuel the next decade of impact.”The celebration event will feature dinner, dancing, prizes, and a live auction, with guests encouraged to dress as their favorite film or musical characters inspired by iconic titles including Top Gun, Flashdance, Casablanca, The Sound of Music, The King and I, West Side Story, Cats, The Barbie Movie, Wicked, Chicago, X-Men, Cinderella, Star Wars, Titanic, Hamilton, Pirates of the Caribbean, My Fair Lady, Grease, Frozen, Singing in the Rain, and Tomorrow Never Dies. Prizes will be awarded for the best costumes of the night. Tickets are limited and will sell out. Proceeds from the event directly support Roots and Wings’ literacy initiatives and teacher recognition programs across Palm Beach County.EVENT DETAILSWhat: Roots and Wings Goes Hollywood – 10th Anniversary GalaWhen: Tuesday, February 24, 2026, 6:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.Where: Good Night John Boy, 33 SE 3rd Avenue, Delray Beach, FLTickets and sponsorship opportunities are available now at: https://secure.qgiv.com/event/rootsandwings/ For additional information, contact Sherry at sherry@rootsandwingsinc.org.About Roots and WingsFounded in 2016, Roots and Wings has been a champion for literacy in Palm Beach County. The nonprofit focuses on improving literacy rates so every child has the tools to succeed. Its mission is to enhance the educational experience and outcomes for students by providing tutoring and mentoring that strengthen reading, writing, and comprehension skills. Roots and Wings operates two key initiatives: Project UpLift, a free, small-group, after-school tutorial program that helps students in grades 1–3 who are reading one or two grade levels below grade level reach proficiency by the end of third grade; and The Above and Beyond Awards, a recognition program honoring outstanding teachers and staff chosen by their peers for exceptional support of students, schools, and the community. Today, the organization collaborates with 20 schools, countless teachers and volunteers, and approximately 1,600 students to deliver its programs and build a supportive educational environment.Learn more at https://rootsandwingsinc.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.