EV Safety Inc. Now Offering Full Suite of EV Fire Mitigation Equipment and Training for Auto Dealers, Collision Centers

Addressing effects of fires for EV customers & first responders, EV Safety Inc., EV fire, safety equipment & training innovator, increases available offerings

Business owners need preparation for EV fires - they're responsible for employees, customers and first responders, which is why insurers recommend our mitigating equipment and safety training.” — Bruno Lucarelli, Managing Partner of EV Safety Inc.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EV Safety Inc. Now Offering Full Suite of EV Fire Mitigation Equipment and Training for Auto Dealers and Collision CentersAddresses Ever-Growing Concern Affecting Drivers, Bystanders and First RespondersFORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (Jan. 15, 2026) – To combat the rise of catastrophic incidents affecting vehicle owners, dealers and first responders, EV Safety Inc., an innovator in electric vehicle (EV) fire and safety equipment and training, has expanded availability of their suite of inexpensive equipment and online training to mitigate the effects of fast-spreading EV thermal events that can affect automotive and collision operations in the U.S. and around the world.EV Safety Inc. was created to aid first responders as they battle potentially deadly blazes and also assist in minimizing costly damage and civilian injury. The company has researched and developed exclusive, patented equipment and online training to mitigate injuries and effects of battery fires in electric vehicles, battery energy storage systems, and other applications of high energy density sustainable technology. The company’s offerings include the FireGuard Fire Resistant Parking Barrier, designed to minimize the horizontal spread of electric vehicle fires at charging stations, parking facilities, multi-family complexes, and other commercial campuses.“It’s understood that EVs are the future, and all business owners need to be prepared for inevitable electric vehicle fires at their properties,” says Bruno Lucarelli, Managing Partner of EV Safety Inc. “Allowing EVs on site comes with responsibility to employees, customers and local first responders, which is why insurance companies recommend our equipment and online employee safety awareness training to minimize business interruption in operations when these fires occur.”Even though the total number of EV fire incidents are relatively rare in relation to total vehicle fires, they are increasing dramatically as more EVs enter into the marketplace. Versus traditional gasoline vehicle fires, EV incidents can cause far more injury and damage, with temperatures one thousand degrees (1000 F) higher than a gasoline fire, also requiring considerably more effort to extinguish, especially as the batteries enter a state of “thermal runaway.” Nearby structures, vehicles, and businesses can be (and are) destroyed quickly, and injuries may occur, especially to first responders.“It’s crucial that regulators and business owners understand how to properly store and stage these vehicles, especially as there are no fire extinguishers readily commercially available that can handle lithium-ion fires,” said Lucarelli. “We offer products and services to automotive dealers, collision centers, parking facilities, hotels and more, to educate, prepare, and hopefully minimize the catastrophic damage that can have severe effects on future business operations.”About EV Safety Inc.Born out of necessity, EV Safety Inc. was founded by experienced executives from companies such as SpaceX, Cox Automotive and Hard Rock Hotels International. Their unique, patented solutions are now available internationally to large operators of multiple properties and charging sites. This includes EV charging stations, parking garages, auto dealerships, collision centers, multi-family complexes and more.Please visit https://evsafetyproducts.com/ for more information or connect via social media ( LinkedIN ). Fire training information and sessions can be found on YouTube by company co-founder Captain Patrick Durham.# # #

