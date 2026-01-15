Global Pioneer Anno Robot Shakes Up CES 2026 with Dual AI Retail Innovations, Securing 500+ Global Deals

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --The curtain rose on the International Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2026) in Las Vegas, a global epicenter for technological innovation and a definitive barometer for future trends. Amidst the electrifying atmosphere, a new paradigm in smart retail was unveiled, poised to redefine the industry landscape. Anno Robot , a recognized leader in AI robotics and intelligent retail solutions, made an indelible mark with its groundbreaking debut, securing over 500 global cooperation intentions and demonstrating the formidable strength of Chinese technological prowess on the world stage.Anno Robot’s presence at CES 2026 was not merely an exhibition; it was a powerful declaration of intent. Showcasing its dual flagship AI-powered retail solutions – the globally acclaimed AI Robotic Latte Art & Printing Coffee Kiosk and the world-first public appearance of its MINI AI Robotic Bartender Kiosk – the company delivered "millimeter-level precision and full-scenario adaptability," fundamentally reshaping the smart retail sector and capturing the imagination of industry professionals worldwide.A Resounding Debut: Anno Robot Dominates CES 2026From the moment CES 2026 opened its doors, Anno Robot's booth became an immediate sensation. "This is our first time participating in CES, and the results have far exceeded our expectations; the scene was incredibly vibrant!" exclaimed an excited Anno Robot representative. Winding queues snaked from the booth deep into the exhibition hall, a testament to the irresistible allure of freshly brewed coffee and expertly mixed cocktails. Professional buyers, influential industry media, celebrated influencers including a prominent Netflix Host, and even Mr. America from Washington State, flocked to experience the innovations firsthand. Anno Robot unequivocally emerged as one of the most popular and talked-about exhibits at this year's CES.The palpable excitement was more than just curiosity; it was a profound recognition of Anno Robot's visionary approach to addressing critical challenges within the retail and service industries. The sheer volume of attendees and the overwhelming positive feedback underscored the global market's readiness for truly intelligent, efficient, and engaging automated solutions.Innovation Unveiled: The AI Robotic Latte Art & Printing Coffee KioskPrecision Perfected: 90 Seconds to Latte Art MasteryAt the heart of Anno Robot's captivating display was the AI Robotic Latte Art & Printing Coffee Kiosk. This global first, single-arm enclosed system, already a recipient of the prestigious 2025 AI Pegasus "Zhenpin" (Premium Product) Award, captivated audiences with its unparalleled precision. Within the kiosk, a high-precision robotic arm executed movements with the grace of a seasoned barista, meticulously tilting the milk pitcher while an intelligent vision system tracked the liquid's subtle shifts in real-time. In just 90 seconds, a latte adorned with delicate, lifelike flower patterns was presented."This isn't just latte art; it's a millimeter-level masterpiece," explained a company representative. "The AI Robotic Latte Art & Printing Coffee Kiosk is powered by Anno Robot's proprietary 3D replication technology, capable of precisely reproducing anything from corporate logos and festive themes to a consumer's selfie. It truly delivers a 'unique view in every cup' personalized experience."Beyond its artistic capabilities, the kiosk boasts formidable performance metrics. The robotic arm achieves a remarkable 0.03 mm repeatability accuracy, ensuring consistent perfection. Designed for robust operation, it runs 24 hours a day, 7 days a week without error, reliably serving over 300 cups daily – an output equivalent to three traditional coffee shops combined. The globally patented single-arm enclosed design not only protects against dust and moisture but also slashes operational and maintenance costs by 30%, effectively resolving the prevalent issues of frequent malfunctions and complex upkeep associated with conventional unmanned retail equipment.Innovation Unleashed: The MINI AI Robotic Bartender KioskCompact Powerhouse: Professional Cocktails in 45 SecondsAdjacent to the coffee kiosk, the debut of the MINI AI Robotic Bartender Kiosk proved equally compelling. Its open design, vibrant lighting, and the fluid movements of its robotic arm – effortlessly grabbing spirits, measuring juices, and adding ice – drew continuous crowds. In a mere 45 seconds, a professional-grade cocktail was expertly prepared, with the transparent process inviting numerous photo opportunities from onlookers."Training a traditional bartender takes years, but this machine has 'mastered' the techniques of top mixologists," stated a sales associate. "It comes pre-loaded with over 50 classic recipes and supports custom concoctions."The MINI Bartender Kiosk's most striking advantage lies in its "small footprint, big energy" philosophy. Occupying just 2 square meters, it seamlessly integrates into diverse environments such as shopping malls, office buildings, airports, hotels, and exhibition venues. This compact design brilliantly addresses the industry pain points of traditional bars, which typically demand significant space, incur high labor costs, and struggle with standardization.Global Acclaim: Over 500 Cooperation Intentions SecuredThe enthusiastic reception at CES 2026 translated into concrete business opportunities. With queues stretching across the exhibition floor, media interviews, celebrity endorsements, and a constant stream of global professional buyers swarming the consultation desks, Anno Robot’s success was undeniable. The company’s sales representatives found their phones "bombarded" with new client inquiries, and product consultations continuously flooded in. This phenomenal debut resulted in the securing of over 500 high-potential cooperation intentions, spanning a vast geographical reach including North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East.Overseas clients who experienced the kiosks firsthand offered glowing testimonials:"This isn't a machine; it's an artist who has mastered the craft of top baristas!""Chinese robots have reached a world-leading level in stability and deployment capabilities. Anno Robot's products show me the future of smart retail.""They solve the pain points of high labor costs and long training cycles in the retail industry!""Anno's coffee and bartending kiosks are not only suitable for many deployment scenarios but also meet the demand for personalization and convenience among young consumers – these are exactly the products we need."This overwhelming market validation underscores Anno Robot's strategic focus on practical, commercially viable solutions that resonate with global business needs.Beyond Spectacle: Anno Robot's Commitment to Commercial ImperativesIn an AI robotics industry often prone to "showcasing technology for technology's sake," Anno Robot distinguishes itself by rejecting mere theatrics. Instead, it positions itself as a "pioneer of practical utility," focusing exclusively on commercial necessities and "solving real problems without unnecessary frills." This commitment to delivering advanced technology, stable performance, and superior service has earned widespread client recognition.The AI robotic fresh-made beverage kiosks, particularly the robotic coffee shops, offer a significant return on investment (ROI). A single unit boasts a lifespan of 7-10 years, offers mobility, reduces startup costs for entrepreneurs, and typically achieves payback within approximately 6 months. By utilizing idle space, these solutions create greater value, empower physical stores, reduce costs, enhance efficiency, and innovate operations, thereby liberating human labor.Revolutionizing Retail: Addressing Core Industry Pain PointsAnno Robot's innovations are meticulously engineered to tackle long-standing challenges in the retail and service sectors, driving unprecedented efficiency and customer satisfaction:High Standardization & Zero-Error Quality ControlTraditional manual operations are susceptible to human variability. Anno Robot employs intelligent vision and precise mechanical control to achieve a 99% standardization rate, ensuring consistent taste and appearance for every single product.Robots precisely identify coffee beans and automatically adjust grinding parameters, paired with an intelligent temperature control system to stabilize water temperature. This effectively replicates the "champion barista's" skill with 100% fidelity in every cup.Unmanned Operation & 300% Efficiency BoostHigh labor costs (retail industry average wage compound growth rate of 10% over the last decade) and high staff turnover are significant challenges. While a traditional coffee shop requires 2-3 shifts of staff, Anno Robot's systems operate 7x24 hours without interruption.Daily service capacity exceeds 300 cups (three times that of manual operations), slashing labor costs by 70% while achieving significantly higher revenue.Rapid New Product DevelopmentBy fully automating processes, robots learn new recipes in 1 second, launch globally in 1 minute, and ensure material delivery within a week. This allows for weekly new product introductions and monthly new bean offerings, continually satisfying consumer demand for novelty and freshness.Cost & Price AdvantageTraditional coffee shops require 15-20㎡ of space. Anno's beverage robots need only 2-3㎡, boosting space efficiency by 200% – effectively "creating three times the revenue with one-tenth of the space."Raw material costs are significantly reduced, enabling the lowest market prices per cup while maintaining a healthy 50% gross margin, a stark contrast to traditional cafes burdened by high renovation, labor, and rent costs.Full-Link Digital Management & Real-time ControlWith 30-minute operational support for all-day sales, Anno Robot's cloud-based "butler" system provides 360° ultra-clear intelligent monitoring. A single mobile device can oversee national store equipment status, raw material inventory, sales data, fault alerts, and stock-out warnings, supporting remote diagnostics and enabling "one-screen control" over all business decisions.Future Outlook: Empowering Businesses, Crafting a Better LifeLooking ahead to 2026 and beyond, Anno Robot remains steadfast in its mission to "empower millions of businesses and create a better life." Building on its robust foundation as a National High-tech Enterprise and a nationally recognized "Specialized, Refined, New" enterprise, Anno Robot will continue to deepen its core technology research and development in AI robotics and retail innovation. Leveraging its repository of over 80 patented technologies and full-chain independent R&D advantages, the company will focus on cutting-edge areas such as multimodal perception and large language models for human-robot interaction, pushing technological iterations and scenario applications to new heights.Beyond optimizing its existing product matrix, Anno Robot will accelerate product upgrades to precisely meet global market demands. Building on its established market presence in over 70 countries and the solid foundation of 500+ global cooperation intentions from CES, the company will accurately address regional consumer preferences, rolling out more localized and customized solutions. This strategy aims to ensure that Chinese "AI Coffee" fragrances reach more overseas markets, seamlessly integrating technology into everyday life and fostering a new commercial ecosystem of human-machine symbiosis.About Anno RobotAnno Robot (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. (Brand: RobotAnno), established in April 2017, is a National High-tech Enterprise and a "Specialized, Refined, New" enterprise focused on the research, development, production, sales, and service of desktop robotic arms and AI robot smart retail application solutions. Anno Robot's products have garnered over 70 national patents and are sold in more than 100 cities domestically and over 80 countries and regions worldwide, holding a significant market share in the global desktop robotic arm and AI robot smart retail sectors. Adhering to cutting-edge innovative technology, with continuous independent R&D and an international vision, Anno Robot consistently promotes the widespread application of robots in education, light industry, and particularly in commercial fields. The integration of "Robots + Retail Intelligence" represents a transformative trend for future commerce, and Anno Robot leverages advanced robotic technology to provide integrated commercial intelligent solutions for enterprises' comprehensive digital transformation, opening up broader commercial prospects for future beverages.To learn more about Anno Robot's pioneering AI retail solutions and explore partnership opportunities, visit our official website:Visit Anno Robots Today!

