Lunar Helium-3 Mining Announces Live Discussion on Fusion Fuel Choices: Tritium vs. Helium-3

From the Moon to Earth: The Trillion-Dollar Helium-3 Frontier

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lunar Helium-3 Mining, LLC (LH3M) announced today an upcoming live online discussion titled “The Fuel for Fusion: Tritium vs. Helium-3,” part of its ongoing series From the Moon to Earth: The Trillion-Dollar Helium-3 Frontier, scheduled for January 21, 2026, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM EST.This session examines what changes for fusion energy if helium-3 becomes available in meaningful quantities from the Moon, including impacts on reactor design, neutron load, uptime, safety, grid stability, and long-term economics.Confirmed speakers include:Dr. Samuel A. Cohen — Fusion physicist and longtime Princeton University faculty member, former Director of the Program in Plasma Science and Technology, with extensive research spanning tokamaks, ITER, and aneutronic fusion concepts.Dr. John Santaruis — Associate Director for Alternate Applications & Concepts Emeritus at the UW-Madison Fusion Technology Institute and Chief Scientist at Clandestine Materials Detection, Inc. His work focuses on fusion energy systems, plasma physics, D-3He fusion fuel, energy conversion, space resources, and related applications.Dr. Andrew Dummer - Director of Research and Development at Polarean Imaging plc, with extensive experience leading advanced engineering and device development programs in regulated, high-performance environments.Hosted by:Chris Salvino, CEO & Chief Engineer, Lunar Helium-3 MiningModerated by:Rachel Zisk, Senior Reporter, PayloadRegistration for the live event is open to the public and free of charge.More information and registration details are available at:About Lunar Helium-3 Mining, LLCLunar Helium-3 Mining, LLC is a U.S.-based company focused on the exploration and future commercialization of helium-3 from the Moon, with the long-term objective of enabling advanced fusion energy and supporting next-generation space-to-Earth energy systems.Media Contact:Lunar Helium-3 Mining, LLCWebsite: https://lh3m.com

