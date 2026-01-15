HEALTHVISORS and TOPAZIUM Sign Strategic Agreement for Global Expansion of AI Driven Drug Discovery and Health Solutions

Photo Caption: Left: Carlos M. Casado, CEO of HEALTHVISORS. Right: Carlos María Galmarini, CEO of TOPAZIUM

Artificial Intelligence platform company Topazium and healthcare consulting firm HealthVisors join forces to transform drug discovery and expansion.

Our global network and knowledge of the healthcare market are the perfect vehicle to scale a technology that is not only disruptive, but essential to present and future medical and wellness challenges” — Carlos M. Casado

MADRID, MADRID, SPAIN, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HEALTHVISORS ( www.healthvisors.com ), a leading strategic consulting firm specializing in the healthcare sector, and TOPAZIUM ( www.topazium.com ), a pioneering company that owns an advanced Artificial Intelligence platform for drug discovery and holistic wellness, today announced the signing of a comprehensive framework agreement to formalize a long term strategic collaboration.This agreement marks a significant step forward in the shared mission of both organizations to transform global healthcare through the integration of cutting edge AI technologies, advanced biomedical research, and strategic market expansion.A Partnership Designed for Global ScaleThe primary objective of the agreement is to raise capital and execute an ambitious international expansion plan that will position TOPAZIUM’s AI powered solutions in key global markets, including Spain, the European Union, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and the Americas. By combining HEALTHVISORS’ deep technical, regulatory, and commercial expertise with TOPAZIUM’s breakthrough computational platform, the partnership aims to accelerate the adoption of next generation AI tools across the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, health technology, nutraceutical, and wellness industries.The collaboration is built on a shared belief that AI driven innovation is essential to addressing some of the most pressing challenges in modern healthcare—from reducing drug development timelines to enabling more personalized, predictive, and preventive care.Technological and Strategic SynergyHEALTHVISORS brings decades of experience navigating the complex healthcare ecosystem, including regulatory pathways, market access, transactional operations, and international business development. TOPAZIUM contributes a state of the art AI engine capable of drastically reducing research and development cycles for new pharmaceutical compounds while improving accuracy in personalized health protocols.Together, the companies will work to scale TOPAZIUM’s platform globally, enabling faster discovery of therapeutic candidates, more efficient clinical development, and more precise health optimization strategies.“This agreement represents a milestone in our vision to transform the healthcare sector through technology,” said Carlos M. Casado, CEO of HEALTHVISORS.Expansion Across Four Strategic RegionsThe joint business plan focuses on four geographic pillars, each selected for its strategic relevance to biotechnology, digital health, and AI driven innovation:1. Spain and the European UnionThe partnership will strengthen TOPAZIUM’s presence in leading European biotechnology hubs, while leveraging access to innovation funds, investment vehicles, and private equity to support rapid growth.2. Middle EastWith healthcare systems undergoing accelerated digital transformation, the region presents significant opportunities for AI enabled drug discovery and personalized health solutions. The collaboration will pursue alliances with world class healthcare infrastructures and research institutions.3. Southeast AsiaEmerging markets in this region are experiencing rising demand for efficiency in drug discovery and health optimization. The partnership aims to introduce TOPAZIUM’s AI platform to support local pharmaceutical innovation and public health initiatives.4. USA & AmericasHEALTHVISORS will expand operations across the Americas through its partnership with Next Act Advisors www.nextactadvisors.com ), based in Los Angeles, California, enabling access to one of the world’s most advanced and competitive healthcare and biotech markets.A Shared Vision for the Future of Drug Discovery“The alliance with HEALTHVISORS provides us with the financial and strategic strength necessary to take our platform to the pharmaceutical, health technology, food, and nutraceutical industries, as well as to the most advanced laboratories, hospitals, and health systems in the world,” said Carlos María Galmarini, CEO of TOPAZIUM. “We are poised to lead the next generation of drug discovery.”About HEALTHVISORS HEALTHVISORS is a strategic healthcare consulting firm based in Madrid , Spain, specializing in the complete life cycle of medicines, health technologies, medical devices, cosmetics, and food supplements. Its services include market strategy, transactional operations, regulatory compliance, and international business development.About TOPAZIUMTOPAZIUM is a pioneering technology company applying advanced Artificial Intelligence to biomedicine . Its platform integrates state of the art AI tools to accelerate drug discovery and optimize human health protocols using highly accurate predictive models. By analyzing multiple types of medical data, TOPAZIUM’s AI engine identifies new disease patterns and promising therapeutic strategies, contributing to the global challenge of achieving health for all.________________________________________For Media Enquiries:Pedro Llobell, Press Relationspllobell@pymadvisor.com | +34 608 174 818

