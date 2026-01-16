HiBFF Announces Launch of V2.0 AI Companionship Platform with Integrated Ethical Safety Architecture

Engineering Trust / SOC 2 / patent pending

HiBFF announced the deployment of HiBFF V2.0, an artificial intelligence companionship platform developed to address escalating safety concerns

CA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The release follows an extensive multi-year pilot phase (V1) focused on analyzing user-AI interactions and developing preventative safety protocols.The launch occurs amid increasing industry scrutiny regarding the emotional impact of AI. Recent data highlights that a significant number of users turn to general-purpose LLMs for support during mental health crises, often without adequate safeguards. HiBFF V2.0 introduces a "Safe-by-Design" framework intended to provide digital companionship while strictly maintaining non-clinical boundaries.Technical and Ethical InfrastructureHiBFF V2.0 utilizes a proprietary "Semantic Firewall" that filters clinical, psychiatric, and diagnostic terminology from its Large Language Model (LLM) at the foundational level. This architectural choice prevents the AI from delivering unqualified medical or mental health advice, limiting interactions to a "Friend Only" conversational scope.Key features of the V2.0 release include:Consent-Based Triage: The system employs weighted pattern recognition to detect user distress. Rather than using coercive measures, the platform offers a non-clinical referral to human crisis experts, triggered only when the user indicates receptiveness to external support.90-Day Emotional Transition Protocol: To mitigate risks associated with digital attachment, HiBFF provides a complimentary 90-day "stepping down" period for users who choose to close their accounts, facilitating a gradual transition.Data Autonomy: Built to comply with SOC 2 Type 2, GDPR, and COPPA standards, the platform includes a "Data Moat" feature, allowing users to permanently delete their entire conversation history with a single action.Research-Driven DevelopmentThe V2.0 platform is the result of thousands of hours of interaction analysis during the HiBFF V1 testing phase. This research-heavy approach was utilized to refine the AI's ability to recognize "coded language" associated with isolation and hopelessness, allowing for earlier and more subtle safety nudges."The AI industry is at a crossroads regarding user safety and emotional responsibility," said [Your Name/Title], Founder of HiBFF. "By building V2.0 from the ground up with a focus on ethical boundaries and user autonomy, we are providing a structured environment for AI companionship that prioritizes safety over rapid scaling."About HiBFFHiBFF is a technology provider specializing in ethical AI companionship. The company develops personalized, animated digital companions (AVAs) for the B2B, B2C, and bereavement support sectors, focusing on data privacy and non-clinical emotional support.

