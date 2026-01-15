JC Sports Houston Opens Spring 2026 Youth League Registration in Humble, Kingwood & Atascocita
JC Sports Houston is proud to announce that Spring 2026 registration is now open for its popular Youth Soccer and Baseball Leagues, serving families in Humble, Kingwood, and Atascocita. All leagues will be hosted at the Fall Creek Sports Complex, providing a safe, high-quality environment for young athletes to learn, play, and grow.
⚽ MLS GO Soccer League – Spring 2026
JC Sports Houston will once again offer the MLS GO Soccer League, an officially licensed grassroots soccer program designed to introduce and develop young players in a fun, structured, and age-appropriate setting.
Program Details:
Ages: Boys & Girls 4–13 years old
Location: Fall Creek Sports Complex
League: MLS GO Soccer League
Coaching: All teams are led by JC Sports licensed coaches — not parent volunteers
Focus: Player development, confidence, teamwork, and love for the game
The MLS GO League emphasizes technical development, game understanding, and enjoyment, making it the perfect pathway for beginners and developing players alike.
👉 Register for Soccer:
https://www.jcsportshouston.com/soccer-league
⚾ Youth Baseball League – Spring 2026
JC Sports Houston is also opening registration for its Spring 2026 Youth Baseball League, designed to teach fundamentals while building strong character and sportsmanship.
Program Details:
Ages: Boys & Girls 4–12 years old
Location: Fall Creek Sports Complex
Coaching: Professional JC Sports licensed coaches
Focus: Fundamentals, teamwork, confidence, and game awareness
Our baseball league creates a positive learning environment where players of all experience levels can thrive.
👉 Register for Baseball:
https://www.jcsportshouston.com/baseball-league
More Than a League — A Community
At JC Sports Houston, we are committed to building more than just athletes — we build community. Our programs bring families together, create lasting friendships, and provide a welcoming environment where every child feels supported and valued.
What sets JC Sports apart:
✅ Licensed & trained coaches (no parent volunteers)
✅ Age-appropriate curriculum and structure
✅ Emphasis on development over results
✅ Safe, inclusive, and family-oriented environment
📣 Register Now – Spaces Are Limited!
Spots for Spring 2026 are limited and expected to fill quickly. Families are encouraged to sign up now to secure their place in one of Houston’s fastest-growing youth sports programs.
For more information and registration, visit:
Soccer League: https://www.jcsportshouston.com/soccer-league
Baseball League: https://www.jcsportshouston.com/baseball-league
JC Sports Houston
Developing players. Building community. Inspiring confidence.
