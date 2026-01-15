Gibson Hill RV Park Expands to Year-Round Operations for 2026 Season

Sterling facility introduces winter camping program with heated amenities, positioning Connecticut's Quiet Corner as four-season destination

STERLING, CT, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gibson Hill RV Park has announced a strategic expansion to year-round operations beginning in 2026, making it one of the first campgrounds in northeastern Connecticut to offer comprehensive winter camping services. The transition represents a significant operational shift for the 60-acre property and responds to growing demand for cold-weather outdoor recreation experiences in the Connecticut-Rhode Island border region.The campground Sterling location has invested in infrastructure upgrades to support winter guests, including enhanced electrical systems for cold-weather RV camping, winterized water facilities, and heated common areas. This expansion positions the facility to serve outdoor enthusiasts throughout all seasons while contributing to regional tourism during traditionally slower winter months."Winter camping represents one of the fastest-growing segments in outdoor recreation," said management at Gibson Hill RV Park. "Our location in Connecticut's Quiet Corner offers unique advantages for winter visitors, from snow-covered hiking trails to proximity to skiing destinations, and we're positioned to serve this emerging market year-round."Strategic Infrastructure Investment Enables Four-Season AccessThe transition to year-round operations required substantial facility modifications completed during the 2025 off-season. Electrical upgrades ensure reliable power delivery during peak winter heating demands, critical for RV systems operating in freezing temperatures. Water line insulation and heated outdoor fixtures prevent freezing issues that typically limit winter camping access at seasonal facilities.The property's existing amenities adapt naturally to winter use. Historic stone walls lining hiking trails create scenic winter landscapes, while the 60-acre property offers opportunities for snowshoeing and winter nature observation. The bonfire circle becomes particularly valuable during colder months, providing gathering spaces where guests can socialize outdoors in comfort.Economic Benefits Extend to Regional CommunityYear-round operations generate economic activity for Sterling and surrounding communities during winter months when many outdoor recreation businesses close. The facility's proximity to both Connecticut and Rhode Island winter attractions positions it as a convenient basecamp for visitors accessing skiing, winter festivals, and holiday events throughout the region.Gibson Hill RV Park projects the expansion will create additional seasonal employment opportunities and support local businesses serving winter outdoor enthusiasts. Area restaurants, retail establishments, and service providers benefit from extended tourism seasons as winter camping gains popularity.Addressing Growing Winter Recreation DemandNational data indicates winter camping participation has increased substantially over the past five years, driven by improved RV heating technology and growing interest in year-round outdoor activities. Modern recreational vehicles feature advanced climate control systems capable of maintaining comfort in sub-freezing temperatures, making winter camping practical for families previously limiting trips to summer months.The campground sterling facility's winter programming includes educational workshops on cold-weather camping techniques, safety protocols, and equipment recommendations. These offerings address newcomers to winter camping while providing value to experienced cold-weather enthusiasts.The expansion aligns with broader industry trends toward extended seasons and year-round facility access. Connecticut's relatively mild winters compared to northern New England states position the Quiet Corner region favorably for winter camping operations, offering cold-weather experiences without extreme temperature challenges.Reservations Open for Winter 2026-2027Gibson Hill RV Park encourages interested winter campers to book early, as limited winter site availability ensures a quieter, more intimate camping experience. The facility maintains full hook-up RV sites throughout winter months, with summer tent camping areas returning to service during spring thaw.The year-round expansion represents a multi-year business strategy positioning the property as a comprehensive four-season outdoor recreation destination serving diverse markets throughout the calendar year.About Gibson Hill RV ParkGibson Hill RV Park is a 60-acre camping facility located in Sterling, Connecticut, within the state's historic Quiet Corner region near the Rhode Island border. The property features full hook-up RV sites and seasonal tent camping locations, along with amenities including a heated pool, bonfire circle, live entertainment programming, and a stocked fishing pond. Beginning in 2026, the facility operates year-round, offering winter camping services with enhanced infrastructure for cold-weather recreation. Gibson Hill RV Park serves guests seeking access to Connecticut and Rhode Island attractions including beaches, Historic Mystic, and entertainment destinations.

