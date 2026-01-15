Electric Ladies Podcast Celebrates 500th Episode

Electric Ladies Podcast logo Congresswoman Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA) (r) & Joan Michelson (r) Joan Michelson, Host and Executive Producer of Electric Ladies Podcast

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The acclaimed Electric Ladies Podcast, produced by Green Connections Media LLC (GCM), today announced the release of its 500th episode, marking a major milestone for one of the most influential podcasts covering climate change, clean energy, sustainability, and women’s leadership.Hosted by award-winning journalist, business leader, and sought-after speaker Joan Michelson , CEO of GCM, Electric Ladies Podcast is based in the Washington, DC metropolitan area and reaches a global audience. The podcast is known for its in-depth, insightful, and accessible interviews with women leaders and innovators who are advancing climate solutions, clean energy technologies, and sustainable business strategies across industries, as well as with communicators and artists who are creating inspiring ways to talk about them.Since its launch, Electric Ladies Podcast has featured more than 500 conversations with Fortune 500 C-suite executives, senior government leaders, nonprofit and NGO executives, entrepreneurs, scientists, investors, artists, and journalists, including Congresswoman Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA).Topics span energy transition technologies, transportation and electrification, climate modeling and data analytics, sustainable fashion and food systems, green buildings, battery innovation, public policy, climate reporting, and impact investing—reflecting the interconnected nature of today’s climate and sustainability challenges across the economy.In addition to thought leadership on climate and energy innovation, Electric Ladies Podcast is widely valued for its practical career insights. Each episode offers candid advice and lessons learned designed especially for mid-career women seeking leadership roles in business, government, media, science, and sustainability-driven organizations.“Five hundred episodes represents 500 proof points that there are thousands, maybe millions of women driving the climate and energy transformation across every sector of the global economy,” Michelson said. “These talented, creative women leaders demystify complex issues, elevate solutions, and help listeners understand how things actually work, and how to drive the transformational change that serves people, planet and profit goals.”“Importantly,” she added, “These influential women also share nuanced advice for building a rewarding and meaningful career that’s true to who you are. Every conversation is inspiring and I am so grateful to my guests for making the time in their hectic schedules to have these in-depth, unique conversations.”Electric Ladies Podcast is ranked in the top 2.5% of all podcasts worldwide by ListenNotes and has generated thousands of downloads from listeners across the United States and internationally, including policymakers, corporate executives, investors, academics, entrepreneurs, artists and sustainability professionals. (Testimonials below.)As climate risk, clean energy investment, and sustainability innovation continue to shape global markets and public policy, even when they are under threat, Electric Ladies Podcast remains a trusted source for credible analysis, diverse perspectives, and solutions-oriented dialogue. It’s also a vital resource amplifying women’s voices, innovations, solutions and ideas at a critical moment for society, the planet and the economy.Michelson also has been writing in Forbes and other media on these issues for many years, is a popular speaker at major events around the world, produces the prestigious annual Earth Day Women’s Summit™, and leads the career advisory and business consulting services of Green Connections Media.About Electric Ladies PodcastElectric Ladies Podcast is a leading climate, energy, and sustainability podcast featuring women leaders and innovators from around the world. Produced by Green Connections Media LLC and hosted by acclaimed journalist, speaker and business leader Joan Michelson, the show delivers expert insights on climate solutions, clean energy, sustainable business, and leadership development for mid-career professionals and beyond, especially by and for women. The show was originally called Green Connections Radio. More information can be found at electricladiespodcast.com . Listen also on Spotify , Apple Music, and iHeartRadio.Media ContactJoan Michelson: joan@greenconnectionsradio.com+1.702.806.3690electricladiespodcast.comSelected Testimonials from real listeners of Electric Ladies Podcast:(sources available upon request)“Joan Michelson is a visionary and a trailblazer. She has worked in the executive suites of some of the world’s most important companies and has the courage to speak the truth directly and clearly. She understands sustainability in the context of business and brings practical solutions to complex problems. This is a rare talent. “With her Electric Ladies podcast series, she has built a community of some of the most important women in sustainability and business. She has a gift for pulling information out of her guests in a way that cuts to the core of the issue. She is, in her own way, changing the world.”--“Not only does Joan Michelson amplify the stories of innovative women, but on every single Electric Ladies Podcast with Joan Michelson, she personally offers her listeners support if they're struggling with their career. That's remarkable. I love the community she's building of impact-led women leaders who want to support each other and create a better future.”----“I've really enjoyed your podcast, so thank you. And I think it is fantastic to hear all the different stories of women through their careers, how they're advancing sustainability. So thank you for sharing all the great stories. And I think, you know, I think as women, we need to share more. I think about the next generation coming up and how we can give them a hand up as well in their careers as they advance sustainability. So thank you for everything you are doing to do that.”--“Joan. I learn so much from you and the people you interview.”--“Thank you Joan for leading these informative conversations! Several podcasts have given me useful takeaways.”--“Joan’s Electric Ladies podcast is worth the hype. I listen to it on my morning commute and come to the office informed and inspired. For listeners at all stages of their careers who are interested in profit, people and planet in the energy sector and beyond, this is the podcast for you.”--“Electric Ladies delivers smart, thoughtful & real conversations around sustainability. Love how host Joan & her insightful guests make it easy to follow — and see the potential solutions. I leave every episode more informed & inspired!”###

