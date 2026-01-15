CloPinz debuts at PGA Show, revolutionizing Closest-to-the-Pin and Long Drive competitions

CloPinz, the mobile app for Closest-to-the-Pin and Long Drive competitions

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CloPinz Debuts at PGA Show , Revolutionizing On-Course Closest-to-the-Pin and Long Drive CompetitionsLA new golf technology platform called CloPinz is making its PGA Show debut this month with a simple goal: to eliminate the tape measures, paper leaderboards, and physical hardware that have long slowed down on-course contests.Now live on iOS, launched in late 2025, and on Google Play, launched in early 2026, CloPinz allows golf courses, tournaments, and everyday golfers to run Closest-to-the-Pin and Long Drive competitions directly from a smartphone, complete with automatic measurement, scoring, and live leaderboards.“Closest-to-the-Pin contests have been run the same way for decades, with tape measures, paper leaderboards, and hardware that quietly eats up hundreds of hours of staff time every year,” said Oliver Kenyon, Founder and CEO of JosJov Inc., the company behind CloPinz. “CloPinz replaces all of that with a fast, accurate, and effortless digital system that just works.”Using patent-pending technology, CloPinz measures the distance from a ball to the hole directly on the green using a phone’s camera and built-in sensors, automatically updating the leaderboard for every player in the contest. Organizers can create a contest in less than 30 seconds, generate a simple access code, and let players enter and compete instantly.The platform makes it possible for any golf course in the world to offer daily Closest-to-the-Pin and Long Drive competitions for all guests, as well as quickly set up contests for tournaments, outings, and private groups. By removing physical hardware and manual scoring, CloPinz reduces staff workload while delivering a faster, more transparent experience for players.CloPinz is designed for:• Golf courses running daily contests or setting up competitions for groups and outings• Tournaments and charity scrambles• Buddy trips and group events• Individual golfers who want to compete or practiceCloPinz will be demonstrated live at the 2026 PGA Show in Orlando, January 20 through 23, at Booth 2486, where attendees can see how quickly contests are created, shots are measured, and leaderboards update in real time.For more information or to schedule a demo:support@clopinz.comInstagram: @clopinz_golfAbout JosJov Inc.JosJov Inc. is a California-based technology company focused on modernizing on-course golf competitions. Its flagship product, CloPinz, replaces outdated Closest-to-the-Pin and Long Drive scoring methods with smartphone-based measurement, live leaderboards, and easy-to-use contest tools.Media Contact:Oliver KenyonFounder and CEO, JosJov Inc.Email: info@clopinz.comWebsite: www.clopinz.com

