Northern Cincinnati Foundation Announces Board Leadership Transitions

The board and staff have pushed the Foundation to the next level, and I’m confident in the leadership and direction moving forward. The organization is well positioned for what comes next.” — Dan Benhase, Former NCF Board of Directors

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Northern Cincinnati Foundation (NCF) recently announced the transition of two longtime board members and the appointment of two new directors, marking an important moment of gratitude and continued growth for the organization.After nearly 12 years of dedicated service, Dan Benhase has stepped down from the NCF Board of Directors. Benhase served as board chair twice and played a pivotal role in guiding the organization through multiple strategic plans, periods of significant growth, and organizational transition. His steady leadership helped strengthen NCF’s long-term sustainability while always keeping the best interests of the Foundation and its mission at the forefront.“Over the past 12 years, we’ve worked intentionally to grow the Northern Cincinnati Foundation into a stronger, more sustainable organization,” said Benhase. “The board and staff have pushed the Foundation to the next level, and I’m confident in the leadership and direction moving forward. The organization is well positioned for what comes next.”Also concluding his board service is Ray Murray, who chaired NCF’s Scholarship Committee for many years. Murray was deeply committed to supporting students throughout the community and took joy in personally presenting the scholarship awards at local schools. His dedication and guidance not only helped advance NCF’s scholarship programs, but he was also a steady and welcoming presence during a time of continued growth and evolution.“Dan and Ray have each left an indelible mark on the Northern Cincinnati Foundation,” said Erin Satzger Foundation President and CEO. “Their leadership and commitment to philanthropy and to our region helped shape the organization we are today. We are incredibly grateful for their service and lasting impact.”As part of these transitions, NCF is pleased to welcome Josh Rothstein and Steve Wanamaker to its Board of Directors.Josh Rothstein is a commercial real estate professional and Vice President of Sales and Leasing at OnSite Retail Group, where he has spent more than a decade specializing in retail real estate across the Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky region. Known for his ability to connect people and build trusted relationships, Rothstein brings a collaborative, community-centered approach to his work. In addition to his professional experience, he is deeply engaged in community and industry leadership. He serves on the Board of Executive Advisors in Real Estate (BEARE) at the University of Cincinnati, is a board member of Jewish Vocational Services, and is the cofounder of the Jewish Business Network. He also volunteers with Cincinnati Cancer Advisors, reflecting a strong commitment to service and community impact.Wanamaker is a visionary entrepreneur, media innovator, and civic leader with a career spanning publishing, data, and artificial intelligence. He is the founder of Inspire Magazine, and most recently led the growth of CDO Magazine into a globally recognized platform for senior data and AI executives. A U.S. Army veteran and University of Cincinnati graduate, Wanamaker also serves on the boards of the UC Health Foundation and FC Cincinnati Foundation and is recognized for his commitment to veterans through affordable housing initiatives.“We are excited to welcome Josh and Steve to the board,” the President and CEO added. “Their professional expertise, entrepreneurial spirit, and commitment to community will strengthen our governance and help advance NCF’s mission to build philanthropic impact for the future.”The Northern Cincinnati Foundation looks ahead with gratitude for past leadership and enthusiasm for continued service to the community.About the Northern Cincinnati FoundationThe Northern Cincinnati Foundation transforms generosity into impact by encouraging, supporting, and facilitating philanthropy to create more vibrant communities across the northern Cincinnati region. Since 1999, the Foundation has partnered with donors, nonprofits, and businesses to distribute more than $25 million in grants from over 160 charitable funds.

