Governor Katie Hobbs Calls for Middle Class Tax Cuts, Rejects Handout to the Wealthy and Tax Hike on Working Seniors

Phoenix, AZ – Today, the Republican majority passed a reckless tax break for the wealthiest Arizonans through committee. They did so with no negotiations and no communication with the Governor’s Office. Governor Hobbs responded to Republicans who are putting the rich ahead of middle class Arizonans and hiking taxes on seniors: “The Republican majority in the legislature is hell-bent on giving handouts to the wealthiest Arizonans while hiking taxes on working seniors,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “Their proposal gives hundreds of millions of dollars in tax breaks to special interests, removes a tax cut for working seniors, and adds even more handouts to those who are already rich. If Republicans want to give a billion dollar tax break for the wealthy, they must show the people of Arizona how they will pay for it without slashing the vital services our constituents rely on. We need tax cuts for middle class families now.” The Republicans’ plan removes the $6,000 senior tax deduction included in the Middle Class Tax Cuts Package, raising taxes on working seniors when compared to Governor Hobbs’ plan. Additionally, Republicans ignore the Ducey precedent of negotiating tax conformity provisions in budget discussions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.