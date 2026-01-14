MAINE, January 14 - Back to current news.

Annie Watson Named 2026 Commissioner's Distinguished Service Award Recipient

January 14, 2026

Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry (DACF) Commissioner Amanda Beal has named Annie Watson, a dairy farmer from Whitefield, as the recipient of the 2026 Commissioner's Distinguished Service Award.

Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry (DACF) Commissioner Amanda Beal has named Annie Watson, a dairy farmer from Whitefield, as the recipient of the 2026 Commissioner's Distinguished Service Award.

The Commissioner's Distinguished Service Award recognizes individuals whose leadership, service, and commitment have made a lasting impact on Maine's agricultural community.

Annie and her husband, Michael Moody, began dairy farming together in 2013 after purchasing their farm in Whitefield, where they have built a successful organic dairy operation rooted in stewardship, resilience, and community.

"Annie Watson represents the best of Maine agriculture-deeply rooted in the land, forward-looking in leadership, and unwavering in commitment to farmers, families, and rural communities," said Commissioner Beal. "I have great respect for Annie, her willingness to take on any challenge that comes her way, and her ongoing hard work and determination to strengthen Maine's dairy sector."

Watson currently serves as president of the Maine Dairy Industry Association, and in leadership roles of the Northeast Organic Family Farm Partnership, the Agriculture Council of Maine, the Wolfe's Neck Farmer Advisory Group, and the DACF Maine Geological Survey's Water Resource Planning Committee. Her past service includes participation in state and regional dairy task forces, PFAS and farmer wellness initiatives, and leadership roles with the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association and the Maine Organic Milk Producers Association. She is a strong advocate for local food systems and the essential role agriculture plays in sustaining Maine's rural communities and economy.

In her acceptance remarks today, Annie Watson reflected on the deeper role farms play in Maine and beyond, emphasizing that agriculture is about more than food production. "Farms don't just produce food. They hold communities together. They keep the land open and cared for. They teach kids what work looks like, and what responsibility looks like, and what it means to be part of something bigger than yourself," Watson said, adding, "Maine farms are not just part of our scenerythey are part of our soul."

Watson and her husband live on their Whitefield farm with their three sons, Oliver, Henry, and Guthrie, along with their farm dog, Otis. In addition to her work on the farm and in agricultural leadership, Watson enjoys cooking, reading, photography, and exploring Maine’s outdoors.

The Commissioner's Distinguished Service Award was presented during the Commissioner's Luncheon at the Maine Agricultural Trades Show, Maine's premier annual gathering for the agriculture, forestry, and food industries.

Read Annie Watson’s acceptance remarks (PDF) upon receiving the 2026 DACF Commissioner’s Distinguished Service Award.

Related Documents

Annie Watson is pictured with her husband, Michael Moody, and their sons following her acceptance remarks today, reflecting the family-centered nature of Maine agriculture.