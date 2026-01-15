Bessel Announces Build for Impact™ Startup Showcase During J.P.M. Healthcare Week

Nine Medtech Startups Spanning AI Diagnostics, Surgical Robotics, Drug Delivery, and Orthopedic Implants Featured, Five Completed Bessel's Accelerator Program.

Chris and the Bessel team are knowledgeable, supportive, and always ready to pick up the phone. Coupled with the high-caliber teams and content quality, the cohort gave me far more than I expected.” — David Haggertiy, CEO of Vine Medical

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bessel Announces the Build for Impact™ Startup Showcase During J.P. Morgan Healthcare WeekToday, Bessel, a leading service provider for the rapid innovation and scaling of medtech solutions, is hosting the Build for Impact™ Startup Showcase + Reception during J.P. Morgan Healthcare Week 2026 at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square. Bessel’s event, held at the QNOVA Partnering Forum co-hosted by MTEC, features nine breakthrough companies representing the future of healthcare innovation. Three recently completed Bessel’s Build for Impact accelerator program.The showcase offers investors, strategic partners, and industry leaders an opportunity to meet founders through tabletop demonstrations and candid, side-by-side conversations in a relaxed, no-pitch environment. The evening includes a fireside chat with Renee Ryan, CEO of PinPrint, titled “Reshaping Care with Precision,” sharing industry insights and an outlook for 2026.“Breakthroughs are innovations that sustain and scale to improve millions of patient lives,” said Chris Danek, CEO of Bessel, “The companies in this showcase are building disciplined commercial pathways, proving their impact in real clinical settings, and positioning themselves to scale. That’s what it takes to deliver breakthroughs.”Launching: The MedTech Breakthrough Impact StudyConcurrent with J.P. Morgan Healthcare Week, Bessel announces the launch of the Breakthrough Impact Study—the first comprehensive study of medtech founder success patterns. The study captures real challenges, wins, and the “aha moments” that founders wish they’d known earlier, delivering crowdsourced peer insights on building, scaling, and fundraising. Medtech founders and CEOs are invited to contribute by participating in this survey: https://questionpro.com/t/ARtYeZ7vzy Featured Build for Impact Showcase CompaniesThe showcase features companies across the development spectrum—from preclinical to pilots to commercial-stage—spanning AI in healthcare and drug discovery, drug delivery, orthopedic implants, and surgical robotics. For more information about the companies, visit: https://docsend.com/view/36m9v29j47ae4bfu Featured from the Bessel Build for Impact Cohort:• CareChronicle: AI-powered patient navigation via SMS and voice, closing care gaps and resolving barriers to improve health outcomes.• HEARTio: Non-invasive AI cardiac diagnostics achieving ~90% accuracy in predicting heart attack risk.• Vine Medical: Soft surgical robots using biomimetic technology for atraumatic navigation with applications from airway intubation to neurovascular intervention to endoscopy.David Haggerty, CEO of Vine Medical, shared, “Chris and the Bessel team are incredible - knowledgeable, supportive, and always ready to pick up the phone whenever anything comes up. Coupled with the high caliber cohort teams and the quality of the content, the cohort gave me far more than I ever expected.”Featured from the Hatch Fairhope Powered by Bessel™ Alumni, cohort funded in part by Innovate Alabama:• Endeavor Orthopaedics: Commercial-stage, surgeon-invented fixation system for trauma and sports medicine fracture repair.• Percy: Contactless sensor and AI platform helping clinicians pinpoint causes of poor sleep.Featured In Partnership with Nexavita XB and the Health Holland Global Scale-up Program:• HBOX Therapies (Germany): Miniaturized artificial lung for acute lung failure patients.• Interlinked (Sweden): Patented catheter connectors reducing dislodgement while maintaining sterility.• QurieGen (Netherlands): AI virtual cell models with lab-in-the-loop accelerating drug discovery.Also featuring PinPrint, working to transform interstitial fluid sampling and drug delivery for vaccines and therapeutics with 3D-printed microneedle arrays.Bessel congratulates all featured startups on their selection for the Build for Impact Showcase and their commitment to building healthcare solutions designed to scale.Event DetailsDate: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 6:00–8:00 PM PTLocation: Golden Gate Ballroom 1, Hilton San Francisco Union SquareRegistration link: https://luma.com/4i6o9vfy About BesselBessel helps medtech teams move faster, build smarter, and scale better with sprint-based, intensive programs and hands-on consulting projects. The Build for Impact™ accelerator program features sprints focusing on strategy, rapid execution and scaleup readiness, and fundraising. Bessel has increased the productivity and effectiveness of a commercial stage startup’s complaint resolution 4x, enabling the team to deliver its next-generation system on time. In another successful case study, Bessel rescued a gridlocked manufacturing transfer project with agile teamwork, achieving a significant acquisition milestone payment. Bessel believes that companies that Build for Impact™ become naturally investable and acquirable by creating a sustainable and scalable business.Bessel’s approach combines deep experience in rapid innovation and quality with the discipline of agile teamwork and design thinking, and is AI-forward with Bessel expertise in the loop. Led by Chris Danek, an innovator with multiple successful exits and inventor of over 90 U.S. patents, Bessel delivers the strategic clarity and execution support that startups need to scale.Follow Bessel on LinkedIn for insights on scaleup strategy, readiness, and execution: linkedin.com/company/bessel-co/.Media AssetsHigh-resolution photos and company logos are available upon request.Media ContactChris Danek, CEO, BesselEmail: Chris@Bessel.coWeb: www.Bessel.co # # #Bessel, Build for Impact, and Powered by Bessel are trademarks of Bessel LLC

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.