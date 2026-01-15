Madley Launches “Wear Your Heart on Your Sleeve” Valentine’s Day Collection Celebrating Vulnerability

Two people, one message: wear your heart on your sleeve.

A Valentine’s Day streetwear release inviting vulnerability, connection, and emotional openness during a culturally uncertain moment.

Vulnerability isn’t weakness — it’s how we find one another. In heavy moments, sharing your heart can be a quiet but powerful act.” — Matthew, Co-Founder

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As conversations around emotional health, connection, and authenticity grow louder in the United States, independent streetwear brand madley is leaning into vulnerability with the launch of its Valentine’s Day collection, Wear Your Heart on Your Sleeve The collection is more than a seasonal drop. It’s a response to a cultural moment where many feel overwhelmed, disconnected, and emotionally fatigued. Through expressive design and intentional storytelling, madley invites wearers to choose openness in a time when it often feels easier to shut down.Each piece in the Wear Your Heart on Your Sleeve collection features a stitched pink heart graphic on the sleeve and the brand’s signature dashed-heart artwork across the back — visual cues designed to make emotion visible and encourage connection. The collection is meant to be worn while matching with a partner, gifting with intention, or stepping confidently into a more heart-forward way of moving through the world.“Vulnerability isn’t weakness — it’s how we find one another. In heavy moments, sharing your heart can be a quiet but powerful act.” -- Matthew - Co-FounderThe campaign imagery accompanying the launch embraces a collage-style aesthetic, highlighting intimacy, imperfection, and emotional texture rather than polished, traditional product photography. The visual approach mirrors the message of the collection itself: honest, human, and unapologetically expressive.The Wear Your Heart on Your Sleeve collection is now available as part of madley’s Valentine’s Day offering.

Wear Your Heart On Your Sleeve Hoodie

