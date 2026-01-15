Builders Service Company Partners With Seahawks Broadcaster Steve Raible For New Evergreen Shield Siding System Campaign

Seahawks Broadcaster Steve Raible Endorses Evergreen Shield Siding System

Local siding contractor Builders Service Company announces new ad campaign for Evergreen Shield Siding System, featuring Seahawks broadcaster Steve Raible.

Our Evergreen Shield Siding System is designed specifically for Washington homes, so we’re looking forward to having a true Washington legend representing it.” — Mason Ruppel

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Builders Service Company, a Western Washington exterior remodeling contractor serving homeowners since 1974, announced a new partnership with Steve Raible , longtime Seattle Seahawks broadcaster and former Seahawks wide receiver. This new partnership will promote the company’s Evergreen Shield Siding System through a new series of television and digital commercials.Builders Service Company has served the Seattle region for over 50 years; as a long-standing Washington business, a partnership with Seattle Seahawks veteran Steve Raible reflects a shared history in the area. Both are pillars of the Washington community who have earned their reputations over decades of consistent performance, community presence, and trust.“Our Evergreen Shield Siding System is designed specifically for Washington homes, so we’re looking forward to having a true Washington legend representing it,” said Mason Ruppel, the company’s founder. “Raible joined the Seahawks around the same time that I founded Builders Service Company, so it seemed like a natural choice.”The commercial campaign highlights the Evergreen Shield Siding System, a specialty exterior siding solution engineered specifically for Pacific Northwest conditions. The system combines durable exterior materials with a graphite-infused insulating membrane designed to improve energy efficiency while helping protect homes from moisture intrusion, temperature swings, and fire exposure. It represents the company’s commitment to forward-thinking solutions grounded in proven installation practices.The new commercials are currently in production and will air across television and digital channels throughout Western Washington. The campaign focuses on homeowner education, long-term protection, and the importance of investing in exterior systems designed specifically for the region.Builders Service Company has provided exterior remodeling services for more than 50 years. Locally owned and operated, the company continues to invest in product innovation while maintaining the values that have made it a trusted name across Western Washington.About Builders Service CompanyFounded in 1974, Builders Service Company is a Western Washington-based exterior remodeling contractor specializing in siding, roofing, windows, decking, and energy-efficient home improvements. The company is known for quality workmanship, premium materials, and a long-standing commitment to customer satisfaction.Media Contact:Builders Service CompanyWebsite: https://www.buildersservicecompany.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.