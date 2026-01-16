Vera Appoints Global Health Leader Vera Zlidar to Its Board of Advisors

Vera Official Company Logo

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vera , the pioneering human-led AI company transforming enterprise leadership through intelligence, empathy, and innovation, is proud to announce the appointment of Vera Zlidar to its Board of Advisors.Zlidar, a distinguished global health leader and advisor, brings over 20 years of experience spanning academic institutions, international non-governmental organizations, the private sector, and donor agencies. Her appointment represents a full-circle moment for the company — as Vera Zlidar is the namesake and inspiration behind the company’s brand, symbolizing the power of human-led leadership that Vera the company seeks to systematically build within enterprise organizations through advanced artificial intelligence.“Vera Zlidar embodies the very essence of what our company stands for — the combination of data-driven intelligence and human empathy. Her career demonstrates how thoughtful leadership can transform systems and improve lives at scale. Having her on our Advisory Board brings not only expertise but inspiration — she is the living example of the human-led leadership model we are embedding into enterprises through AI,” comments Dr. Ghazaleh Samandari, co-founder of Vera.Vera Zlidar currently serves on the Board of Directors for Inteleos and the Inteleos Foundation, organizations dedicated to improving global quality of care through certifying ultrasound proficiency to reach underserved populations. She also serves on the Advisory Board of Aid on the Hill, where she helped shape its evolution from a grassroots volunteer effort into a structured nonprofit with clear strategic direction and fundraising objectives.Her leadership is grounded in a decade at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, where she focused on family planning and reproductive health research in low- and middle-income countries. Zlidar later advanced global health initiatives through senior roles at Deloitte Consulting, the United States Pharmacopeia, and The Kaizen Company, driving health systems strengthening, pharmaceutical reform, and organizational development initiatives to improve healthcare.Earlier in her career, Zlidar served as a Global Health Fellow at the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) in Washington, D.C., where she led investments across Asia and designed large-scale programs in maternal health, family planning , and health systems strengthening in countries including India, Myanmar, and Tajikistan. Her work also supported health reform initiatives across seven former Soviet republics, and includes introducing the World Health Organization’s Effective Perinatal Care guidelines into more than 50 maternity hospitals and universities across Central Asia.Zlidar is the first author of the inaugural edition of the World Health Organization’s Family Planning: A Global Handbook for Providers and holds a Master of Health Science in International Health and Population Policy from Johns Hopkins University, as well as a Bachelor of Arts in Russian and East European Studies from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.“It’s deeply meaningful to join a company that carries my name and reflects the values I’ve devoted my career to — advancing data-driven systems that serve people with intelligence, compassion, and accountability. Vera is building technology that amplifies what makes leadership truly human, and I’m honored to help guide its mission as it grows globally,” comments Vera Zlidar, Board of Advisors, Vera.About VeraVera is a technology company redefining the relationship between people and artificial intelligence. By combining advanced AI systems with human insight, Vera enables enterprises to unlock efficiency, creativity, and growth while maintaining a strong ethical foundation. The company’s mission is to build intelligent technologies that empower — not replace — human ingenuity.

