Official Proclamation From Mayor of City of New York

Mayoral proclamation recognizes Dr. Mason Blake Pimsler, MD, for contributions to HIV/AIDS care, women’s health, and homeless support services and safe haven

Dr. Mason Blake Pimsler MD has been a true champion for the most vulnerable members of our community.” — Mayor Eric Adams

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The City of New York has officially designated November 7, 2025, as Dr. Mason Blake Pimsler Day, recognizing the long-standing public service and medical contributions of Dr. Mason Blake Pimsler, MD. The proclamation, issued by Mayor Eric Adams, honors Dr. Pimsler’s work supporting underserved populations, including individuals affected by HIV/AIDS, women in need of healthcare services, and people experiencing homelessness.According to the proclamation, Dr. Pimsler has played a sustained role in expanding access to women’s healthcare and developing supportive programming for vulnerable communities across New York City. His involvement in initiatives focused on safe havens, lifestyle support, and continuity of care has contributed to broader efforts aimed at improving health outcomes for residents facing significant social and medical challenges.Mayor Adams stated, "Dr. Mason Blake Pimsler MD has been a true champion for the most vulnerable members of our community. His tireless efforts in providing healthcare services and support to individuals with HIV/AIDS and those living in shelters have not gone unnoticed. We are proud to honor him with a day in his name and recognize his unwavering commitment to improving the lives of others."Dr. Mason Pimsler MD work has not only improved the physical health of his patients but also their overall well-being. He has shown that with compassion and dedication, one person can make a significant difference in the lives of others. The city of New York is grateful for his contributions and is proud to have him as a member of the community. This proclamation serves as a reminder of the importance of caring for those in need and the impact one person can make in creating a better world. Dr. Mason Pimsler treats patients from the C-suite to the Streets and His services are in High Demand. Dr. Pimsler Believes we are all Gods children and should be treated as suchAbout Dr. Mason Pimsler MDOn November 7, 2025, the city of New York celebrated "Dr. Mason Blake Pimsler MD Day" and honored his selfless service to the HIV/AIDS, women's health, and the underserved and homeless communities. Dr. Mason Blake Pimsler has worked tirelessly at Lincoln Medical Center in the Bronx New York.

