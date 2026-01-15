Governor Mills' Statement on Potential Federal Law Enforcement Operations in Maine

Governor Janet Mills issued a video statement this evening acknowledging speculation that the Federal government may conduct Federal law enforcement operations in Maine in the coming days.

In her statement, the Governor said that her Administration has unsuccessfully attempted to confirm that any operations are being planned but noted that her Administration is working with municipalities to prepare.

In her statement, the Governor said that her Administration has unsuccessfully attempted to confirm that any operations are being planned but noted that her Administration is working with municipalities to prepare.

A transcript of the Governor's statement is below:

My Administration has heard the speculation that others have heard -- that Federal law enforcement may conduct operations in Maine.

We have attempted, unsuccessfully thus far, to confirm with Federal officials whether any operations are in the works, what they may look like, and what the basis for them would be.

Regardless, my Administration is taking proactive steps to prepare.

I have directed the Maine State Police to work closely with local law enforcement, as necessary, to provide whatever support is needed in advance of and during any potential Federal operations. We have also been in contact with city officials, both in Portland and in Lewiston, as well as the Attorney General's Office to coordinate our response and will remain in touch in the coming days.

If any operations take place, our goal -- as always -- will be to protect the safety and the rights of the people of Maine.

Maine knows what good law enforcement looks like. Our law enforcement are held to high professional standards, undergo substantial professional training, are accountable to the law and -- I can tell you this -- they don't wear a mask to shield their identities, and they don't arrest people to fill quotas.

To the Federal government I say this: if your plan is to come here to be provocative and to undermine the civil rights of Maine residents, do not be confused -- those tactics are not welcome here.

To the people of Maine: I know you care deeply about protecting your neighbors, as do I. And I know that many of you are angry about the potential for any enhanced Federal law enforcement presence in Maine. I feel that too.

But if they come here, I want any Federal agents -- and the President of the United States -- to know what this state stands for.

We stand for the rule of law. We oppose violence. We stand for peaceful protest. We stand for compassion, for integrity and justice.

In saying that, I am reminded of the words of Martin Luther King, Jr., whom we will honor on Monday, who told us, "Returning hate for hate multiplies hate, adding deeper darkness to a night already devoid of stars. Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that."

For those of you who may consider protesting, I fully support your right to do so, and I urge you to do so peacefully -- to meet any hostility with reserve and resolve.

I recognize there are more unanswered than answered questions right now. We will continue to seek out answers, and we will continue to communicate our knowledge and our with you in the coming days, but know this: Maine will not be intimidated, and we will not betray the values that make us who we are.

Thank you.