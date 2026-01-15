Tzlil Berko Appointed Chief People Officer Overseeing Global Workforce at Sweet Robo and RoboBurger

Tzlil Berko

Berko will oversee global people leadership supporting teams across 25 countries in high-traffic environments spanning automation and food robotics.

As we scale globally, her leadership ensures alignment, consistency, and a strong operating culture across both companies.” — Piny Vind

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sweet Robo and RoboBurger, strategic partners in the global automation and robotics sector, announced today the appointment of Tzlil Berko as Chief People Officer (CPO), overseeing people leadership and workforce strategy across both organizations.In this role, Berko leads employee management, organizational structure, and talent strategy as the companies continue to scale their global operations. Her appointment reflects the growing importance of disciplined people leadership as automation companies expand across complex, high-growth operating environments.Sweet Robo’s automated platforms are deployed across venues in 25 countries, spanning major theme parks and attractions, family entertainment centers (FECs), retail destinations, and other high-traffic public environments. RoboBurger operates within the automated food robotics category and is expanding alongside Sweet Robo through shared initiatives and aligned teams.“Tzlil plays a central role in how our organizations operate and grow,” said Piny Vind, Chief Executive Officer of Sweet Robo and President of RoboBurger. “As we scale globally, her leadership ensures alignment, consistency, and a strong operating culture across both companies.”As Chief People Officer, Berko oversees global workforce operations across engineering, operations, and commercial teams, supporting continuity and execution as both organizations expand internationally.As automation and robotics companies move into larger, more distributed operations, effective people leadership has become a strategic priority. Berko’s appointment reflects this shift toward organizational maturity alongside technological innovation.About Sweet RoboSweet Robo is a global automation and robotics company delivering smart vending and experiential retail solutions to entrepreneurs, enterprises, and venue operators worldwide. Its systems are designed for high-traffic environments and international deployment.About RoboBurgerRoboBurger is an automated food robotics company redefining how fresh meals are prepared and served in high-traffic environments. Its fully autonomous burger platform delivers restaurant-quality food in locations such as airports, offices, fitness centers, and other commercial settings, enabling businesses and entrepreneurs to offer fresh food without a traditional kitchen.

