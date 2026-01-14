1/14/26 – PUBLIC INVITED TO TAKE 2026 RED HILL SURVEY

slider Posted on Jan 14, 2026 in News Releases

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR RYAN KANAKAʻOLE

ACTING CHAIRPERSON

PUBLIC INVITED TO TAKE 2026 RED HILL SURVEY

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i State Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) is asking for the public’s help evaluating awareness of events surrounding the 2021 Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility spill and community understanding of ongoing issues and related concerns.

All Hawai‘i residents are invited to assist by taking a 10-minute survey. Those who used the Navy water system around the time of the 2021 fuel release, regardless of their current residence, are encouraged to take the survey.

The survey is available online at: RedHillSurvey.com

To ensure a cross-section of the population is represented, the survey will also be mailed to randomly selected O‘ahu residents starting January 20, 2026.

All responses will be anonymous and only a summary of total responses will be reported. No identifying information will be connected to participant responses.

The survey must be completed online or mailed using the postage-paid envelope by February 28, 2026.

DLNR has contracted Anthology Research, a Hawaiʻi-based market research, to conduct the survey. The results will be used to develop DLNR’s new public information and education program on remediation phases at Red Hill.

If you have any questions about this survey or are having difficulty accessing the online link, please contact Anthology Research, a Finn Partners Company, at 808-544-3024 or at [email protected].

About the Red Hill Water Alliance Initiative

The Red Hill Water Alliance Initiative (WAI) team within the DLNR coordinates with state, county, federal, and partner entities to advance the initiatives set forth in the findings and recommendations of the WAI working group’s November 2023 report. As part of those initiatives, the WAI team is tasked with providing public information about the ongoing cleanup at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility and restoration of Oʻahu’s groundwater resources.

For more information, see Act 197, Session Laws of Hawai‘i 2025.

# # #

Media Contact:

Andrew Laurence

Communications Director

State of Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources

E-mail: [email protected]