Governor Stein Continues to Advocate for Western North Carolina’s Recovery in Washington, D.C.

Today in Washington, D.C., Governor Josh Stein met with members of North Carolina’s Congressional delegation to thank them for their work and urge them to appropriate additional funding for western North Carolina hurricane recovery. Governor Stein also met with acting FEMA Administrator Karen Evans to express his gratitude for the approval of some Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP) applications and ask for continued collaboration. The Governor was joined by Western North Carolina Advisory Committee Co-Chairs Mayor Esther Manheimer and Senator Kevin Corbin.

“The federal government has committed just over $7 billion toward western North Carolina’s recovery since Hurricane Helene. While we are grateful for every dollar and this aid has been critical to our recovery work, it represents only 12 percent of the storm’s total damage,” said Governor Josh Stein. “Typically, the federal government contributes about 50% of damage to the impacted state. It’s been more than a year since Congress has delivered relief for western North Carolina, and it’s time for the people of western North Carolina to get their fair share. Disaster recovery is a team sport, and western North Carolinians can’t afford for the federal government to sit on the sidelines.”

Governor Stein’s $13.5 billion appropriation request includes:

$1.77 billion for the USDOT, primarily to keep repairing North Carolina’s roads.

$8.37 billion from HUD, primarily to support more homeowners in repairing and rebuilding their homes.

$1.99 billion from FEMA, primarily in forgivable loans to help local governments stay afloat as recovery continues to strain their finances.

$540 million from the EPA, primarily to restore water infrastructure systems.

Other devastating storms – such as Hurricanes Katrina, Maria, and Sandy – saw more than 70 percent of the cost of storm damage covered by federal funding. North Carolina has been allocated a total of $7 billion in federal awards or disbursements for disaster recovery efforts, amounting to approximately 12 percent of the total damage western North Carolina suffered. Meanwhile, Governor Stein’s total request would bring the federal support North Carolina has received to 47 percent.

In addition to the state’s request for a new disaster supplemental, Governor Stein urged FEMA to act on the state’s outstanding Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP) applications. He was pleased to learn today that the first set of homeowners had their applications for home buyouts through HMGP approved. The HMGP program mitigates the impact of future disasters, including by acquiring or elevating homes deemed to be at significant risk of future flood damage. North Carolina has submitted HMGP applications for more than 550 home buyouts worth $240 million. Yet applications for many more homeowners, submitted months ago, still remain with FEMA without a decision. This delay leaves some homeowners paying mortgages on homes that no longer exist. Governor Stein will continue to urge FEMA to move quickly to act on their applications so that these families can adequately plan for their futures.

