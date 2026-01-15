Celayix and isolved Partner to Deliver Unified Workforce Management for the Security Industry

One view of the full security guard shift workflow: hire-to-schedule, shift scheduling, time and attendance, guard touring, then payroll and benefits.

The partnership gives security operators a cleaner path to manage shifts, reduce admin work, and improve coverage.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celayix, a leader in shift management software, and isolved, a leading human capital management (HCM) technology provider, announced their strategic partnership aimed at delivering a unified workforce management solution for security guard companies across America. Connected through APIs, it brings scheduling, time capture, HR, and payroll into one flow so teams can cover every shift, from hire to retire.

The partnership connects Celayix scheduling, time & attendance, and guard touring with isolved payroll, HR, benefits administration, and talent management. Unlike all-in-one solutions, unified means best-of-breed systems that work as one. API connections keep data in sync and cut handoffs for security teams that run on tight rules, audits, and 24/7 coverage.

“Security organizations face unique challenges: high turnover, compliance demands, and the need for real-time scheduling in highly variable environments,” said Gurmit Dhaliwal, CEO of Celayix. “There are all-in-one, best-of-breed, and unified approaches. Unified gives customers the best of both worlds. The system connects through APIs and delivers one unified experience without sacrificing best-of-breed tooling. Security firms can cover every shift and manage complex rules with less friction.”

Key Benefits of the Celayix + isolved Integration:

• AI-Driven Scheduling: Optimize staffing with predictive scheduling, shift bidding, and geofencing.

• Time & Attendance: Real-time tracking and automated updates to payroll and HR systems.

• Non-Billable Overtime Control: Reduce unnecessary costs with intelligent labor forecasting.

• Guard Touring: Confirm that every site is covered.

• Hire-to-Retire Lifecycle Management: From recruitment and onboarding to performance and payroll.

• Employee Engagement Tools: Mobile access to schedules, self-service portals, and culture across a deskless workforce.

• Compliance & Risk Reduction: Ensure accurate reporting and adherence to labor laws.

Security guard companies can now use this unified platform to run complex shift operations, cut admin work, and improve employee satisfaction, while staying compliant and protecting profitability.

“This partnership goes beyond technology — it’s about empowering people. By pairing smart HR technology with strategic HR expertise, we’re helping security firms build resilient, high‑performing teams with scalable tools and tailored support that adapt to evolving needs.” Christiana Mangano-Vero, Senior Vice President of Sales, isolved.

To learn more about the Celayix & isolved partnership, visit: https://www.celayix.com/marketplace/isolved-partner-page/

About Celayix:

Since 2000, Celayix has been delivering tailored-to-fit employee scheduling software and time & attendance solutions to organizations with anywhere from 25 to over 10,000 employees, contractors, and volunteers. We have been developing our shift-scheduling and time & attendance software for over 20 years to make life easier (and less expensive) for shift schedule-dependent organizations.

About isolved:

The isolved People Cloud human capital management (HCM) platform is everything you need to improve your HR, payroll and benefit functions and reach your goals. Prioritize experience and efficiencies with a single source of truth for HR, payroll and benefits data. Information and insights are intelligently connected across business units and the employee lifecycle – helping predict the future for key areas to prevent costly turnover and provide longer tenures.

