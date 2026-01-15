Top Oklahoma Executives Convene for a Candid Conversation on the Economy and Leadership

Erin Engelke, Mark Helm, Scott Klososky, Thomas Hill, III Highbeam, January 20th, 2026 - Oklahoma City, Oklahoma | Hosted by The Kimmell Foundation John Slavic, President - Slavic401K | Highbeam Keynote Speaker

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Senior executives from across Oklahoma will gather on January 20 for HIGHBEAM , an executive economic forecast and leadership breakfast hosted by the The Kimmell Foundation . The event is designed to create space for candid dialogue around economic conditions, leadership decision-making, and the responsibility leaders carry to support their people during uncertain times.The event will feature a keynote address by John Slavic, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Slavic group of companies and a leading voice in retirement plan strategy and economic insight. His keynote will offer an informed economic forecast tailored to the needs and concerns of Oklahoma executives, providing practical context for the year ahead.This year’s conversation will be moderated by Thomas Hill III, CEO of Kimray , a family-owned Oklahoma company founded by his grandfather, Garman Kimmell. With hands-on experience across nearly every department of the organization, Hill leads with a strong sense of stewardship and long-term responsibility. He is also the author of Recovering Leadership: Musings of an Addict Leader and an active voice in leadership development and nonprofit service.Joining Hill on the panel are executives who have led organizations through growth, constraint, and complexity—while keeping people at the center of their leadership approach:Mark Helm, President and CEO of Dolese Bros. Co., who has guided the company through expansion and operational evolution by investing in employee development, communication, and long-term resilience.Erin Engelke, CEO of ReMerge, a nationally recognized pre-trial diversion program serving high-need mothers. Engelke is a TEDx presenter and executive coach known for her people-first leadership and emphasis on dignity, recognition, and intentional care within organizations.Scott Klososky, Founder of Future Point of View, a digital strategy firm advising organizations on artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and human-centered leadership. A successful technology entrepreneur and author, Klososky brings perspective on preparing systems and teams for long-term growth through economic cycles.Together, the panelists will explore how leaders are navigating economic pressure while making decisions that affect workforce stability, organizational culture, and long-term performance. Discussion topics will include economic outlook, leadership responsibility, supporting employees during uncertainty, and how organizations can strengthen resilience without sacrificing their people.“HIGHBEAM was created to offer leaders a space for honest conversation,” said Amy Mason, Executive Director of The Kimmell Foundation. “This is a chance to step back from day-to-day demands and engage with peers on the leadership choices that really impact your people—especially when conditions are uncertain.”The event will take place the morning of January 20 at Vast Oklahoma City and includes breakfast. Seating is intentionally limited to preserve the quality of discussion.Event Details:Event: HIGHBEAM – Executive Economic Forecast & Leadership BreakfastDate: January 20, 2026Location: Vast, Oklahoma CityHost: The Kimmell FoundationMore information and registration details are available at:

