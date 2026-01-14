Secretary Noem Announces Additional $116 Million for North Carolina

Funds go towards disaster recovery and prevention of future damage, adding to the $1 billion already awarded to the state

WASHINGTON – The United States Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem announced today more than $116 million in federal funding to support the state of North Carolina’s recovery from Tropical Storm Helene and help prevent future disaster damage across the state.

Of the approved funds, more than $72 million will go to rebuilding or restoring critical infrastructure, clearing debris from public roads, and repairing roads and bridges damaged by Helene. An additional $44.6 million will support hazard mitigation investments that are moving forward to protect communities from future flooding and severe weather.

“This investment will repair and restore critical public infrastructure across North Carolina, including schools, public safety facilities, utilities, and community services,” said Secretary Noem. “North Carolina communities are rebuilding stronger, and today’s approvals show this Administration’s commitment to cutting red tape and getting recovery dollars out the door faster. I want to thank Congresswoman Virginia Foxx, Senator Ted Budd, Congressman Chuck Edwards, Congressman David Rouzer, and Chairman Michael Whatley for their strong advocacy on behalf of North Carolinians.”

Here are some of the notable FEMA Public Assistance grants obligated to the state and communities:

$34.7 million to North Carolina Department of Transportation for road and bridge repairs across more than 300 sites in Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Buncombe, Caldwell, Henderson, Mitchell, Surry, and Watauga counties.

to North Carolina Department of Transportation for road and bridge repairs across more than 300 sites in Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Buncombe, Caldwell, Henderson, Mitchell, Surry, and Watauga counties. $17.6 million to Rutherford County for the removal of nearly 700,000 cubic yards of debris and 75,000 trees and limbs from public rights of way, and the operation of four debris reduction sites.

to Rutherford County for the removal of nearly 700,000 cubic yards of debris and 75,000 trees and limbs from public rights of way, and the operation of four debris reduction sites. $10.5 million to Asheville for potable water distribution, the repair or replacement of more than 100 fleet vehicles, DeBruhl Water Treatment Plant repairs, and road repairs.

to Asheville for potable water distribution, the repair or replacement of more than 100 fleet vehicles, DeBruhl Water Treatment Plant repairs, and road repairs. $3.7 million to Beech Mountain for repairs to the town’s sewer system and wastewater treatment plant.

Hazard Mitigation Grant Program investments moving forward include projects to:

Acquire flood-prone properties in Buncombe County (approximately $14.2 million).

Acquire flood-prone properties in Henderson County (approximately $9.2 million).

Elevate 14 homes in Beaufort County (approximately $2.5 million).

These mitigation projects are advancing through the final Congressional notification process and will be formally announced as final award actions are completed.

Prior to today’s announcement, more than $1 billion was provided to North Carolina for recovery efforts. FEMA has also paid more than $549 million in grants to survivors to directly help families recover.

# # #