Mayor Frey's Sanctuary Policies Release Criminal Illegal Aliens From Jails Back onto Minneapolis Streets to Terrorize More Innocent Americans

Since President Trump took office, Governor Walz and Mayor Frey refused to cooperate with ICE and released nearly 470 criminal illegal aliens back onto the streets of Minnesota--including Victoria Eileen Harwell's killer

WASHINGTON – Today the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) reminds Americans of the facts after Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey gave an interview this morning in which he failed to take responsibility for his sanctuary policies that RELEASE criminal illegal aliens from jails, including violent criminals, and put them back in American neighborhoods.

In a Fox News interview this morning, Fox News’ Griff Jenkins asked Mayor Frey, “Are you familiar with Victoria Eileen Harwell? An Ecuadorian illegal immigrant in August of 2024, driving drunk, crashed head-on into Victoria Harwell, killing her…Local Hennepin County released [him] not once, but twice, and didn’t cooperate with ICE detainers. Why not – since you’re in favor of removing them – cooperate with ICE, whether you have this sanctuary policy, which DHS says it is – you call it a “separation ordinance” – why not just cooperate, and make it safer for everyone involved: The community, the officers, and even the migrants?”

In response, Mayor Frey claimed, “My position on this is pretty straightforward: If you commit a crime, if you commit fraud, if you commit a carjacking, or a murder, you should be investigated, charged, prosecuted, held accountable, and yes, arrested and put in jail. Um, that is my position if you commit a crime, and you are a problem on the streets of the city of Minneapolis that has made us less safe.”

German Llangari Inga, an illegal alien from Ecuador, was charged with vehicular homicide that resulted in the death of Minnesota mom Victoria Eileen Harwell in August of 2024.

Pictured: Victoria Eileen Harwell

According to court documents, Llangari Inga’s preliminary breathalyzer revealed his blood alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit for driving in Minnesota. A test of a blood sample collected by police about 2½ hours later found his blood alcohol content was 0.141%, still well above the legal limit.

Pictured: German Llangari Inga

Immediately following the crime, ICE placed a detainer for Llangari Inga upon his arrest for criminal vehicular homicide on August 4, 2024. The Hennepin County Jail refused to honor the detainer, and he was released without notification to ICE on August 6, 2024. Llangari Inga was arrested again on May 10, 2025, on an outstanding warrant for vehicular homicide by the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office and ICE placed a detainer the same day. He was released May 13 without notification to ICE. ICE arrested Llangari Inga on May 16, 2025.

“Tim Walz and Jacob Frey's dangerous sanctuary policies directly RELEASE criminal illegal aliens from jails and put them back on the streets to victimize more innocent Americans. Victoria Eileen Harwell's killer NEVER should have been RELEASED from Minnesota jails,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Despite Minneapolis-area officials refusing to honor this criminal illegal alien’s detainer TWICE, ICE officers tracked him down and removed this criminal from Minnesota’s streets. This is the exact reason we are in Minneapolis: to get criminals off the streets that Mayor Frey has refused to turn over to ICE law enforcement."

