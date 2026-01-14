ICE Arrests Worst of the Worst Criminal Illegal Aliens Including Child Rapists, Murderers, and Arsonists

70% of ICE arrests are of illegal aliens charged with or convicted of a crime in the U.S.

WASHINGTON — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced the arrest of more worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from across the country, including those convicted of first-degree rape of a child, homicide, and arson.

“Our ICE law enforcement put their lives on the line every single day to arrest the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens. Yesterday’s arrests included child rapists, murderers, and arsonists,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “What the media and sanctuary politicians do not want the American public to know is 70% of ICE arrests are of criminal illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the U.S. Despite comparisons to the Gestapo and an 8000% increase in death threats, our officers show up every day and arrest heinous criminals from American communities.”

Yesterday’s arrests include:

Eduardo Salgado-Martinez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico convicted of first-degree rape of a child in Benton County, Washington.

Fermin Flores-Ramales, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico convicted of rape in New York, New York.

Khanh Tuan Pham, a criminal illegal alien from Vietnam convicted of homicide, conspiracy, vehicle theft, and receiving stolen property in San Diego, California.

Miguel Molina-Palacios, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador convicted of arson in Queens, New York.

Everado Javier Sanchez-Rivera, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico convicted of burglary of habitation in Harris County, Texas.

