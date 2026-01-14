ICE Lodges Arrest Detainer for Criminal Illegal Wanted for Double Homicide of Two Teenagers in Charlotte, North Carolina

Sanctuary policies stopped nearly 1,400 detainers from being honored, putting criminal illegal aliens back onto North Carolina's streets

WASHINGTON — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged an arrest detainer for Aristides Eli Orellana-Ramirez, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador charged for murdering two teenagers.

Bravlio Galeano Ayala

Samir Canales Molina

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, a violent shooting occurred on December 20, 2025, where two individuals were shot and later pronounced dead at the hospital. Bravlio Galeano Ayala, 16, and Samir Canales Molina, 18, were identified as the victims.

According to local reports, the shootings happened around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 20, 2025, in southwest Charlotte. The two teens were found more than six miles away from each other, but detectives believe they were “shot at the same location during the same incident and then traveled away from the scene in an attempt to find help.”

Aristides Eli Orellana-Ramirez

“Another tragic loss of life at the hands of a criminal illegal alien. The two male victims were just 16 and 18 years old, both with a whole life ahead of them. Their lives were ripped away in moments by a criminal illegal alien who should have NEVER been in our country in the first place,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin “ICE lodged an arrest detainer. Unfortunately, North Carolina’s sanctuary politicians often REFUSE to allow us into their jails and release these known criminals back into American communities. President Trump and Secretary Noem launched Operation Charlotte’s Web to target these criminals and get them out of American neighborhoods.”

Orellana-Ramirez illegally crossed the border at an unknown date and location and without inspection by an immigration officer.

DHS law enforcement is protecting American communities every day from another senseless tragedy like this taking place in another town, to another family. Victims of illegal alien crime may receive support from the Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement (VOICE) Office by contacting 1-855-488-6423.

