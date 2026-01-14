Secretary Naig Announces Karde's Convenience Store and Pilot Travel Centers as 2026 Renewable Fuels Marketing Award Recipients

DES MOINES, Iowa (Jan. 14, 2026) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig today announced that Karde’s Convenience Store and Pilot Travel Centers are the recipients of the 2026 Renewable Fuels Marketing Awards. The annual awards recognize fuel retailers for outstanding leadership in expanding access to renewable fuels, educating consumers, and strengthening Iowa’s ethanol and biodiesel markets. He made the announcement during the annual Fuel Iowa membership breakfast in Des Moines.

“Congratulations to Karde’s Convenience Store and Pilot Travel Centers, and thank you for your leadership in promoting ethanol and biodiesel,” said Secretary Naig. “Renewable fuels are a win for everyone. Consumers gain access to affordable, reliable, homegrown energy, and Iowa farmers benefit from stronger demand for corn and soybeans. Through investments in infrastructure, marketing, and consumer education, retailers like Karde’s and Pilot are expanding access to higher blends, saving consumers money, and helping make everyday life more affordable. We need to see biofuel use continue to expand across the country, including year-round nationwide access to E15 and greater utilization of biodiesel and renewable diesel.”

The 2026 Renewable Fuels Marketing Award recipients:

Ethanol Award – Karde’s Convenience Store

Karde’s Convenience Store has demonstrated leadership in expanding renewable fuel access and consumer education in Monticello through targeted infrastructure investment and hands-on community engagement. In the summer of 2025, Karde’s installed E15 pumps, bringing the first clearly branded Unleaded 88 fueling options to the community. Building on that investment, Karde’s partnered with the Jones County Corn Growers to host a pump promotion in October 2025, where consumers fueling with Unleaded 88 received gift cards and education about ethanol-blended fuels. Store owner Mike Cox participated as a celebrity pumper, engaging directly with customers to answer questions and highlight fuel choices. The promotion resulted in approximately 900 additional gallons sold above the store’s daily average, underscoring the impact of proactive marketing and consumer outreach. Karde’s plans to continue these efforts with another promotion in spring 2026, reinforcing its commitment to growing consumer fuel choice and celebrating the use of homegrown ethanol at the pump.

Biodiesel Award – Pilot Travel Centers

In 2025, Pilot Travel Centers launched a pioneering B99 biodiesel pump at its Des Moines location, making it one of only a few sites nationwide offering nearly pure biodiesel for commercial trucking fleets. Developed through a collaboration with PepsiCo and Optimus Technologies, the project demonstrated how innovative engine technology and strategic partnerships can enable fleets to operate seamlessly on higher biodiesel blends. The launch generated extensive media interest and helped raise awareness of biodiesel’s performance and emissions-reduction benefits, while highlighting Iowa’s leadership in renewable fuels. The project also underscored the role fuel retailers can play in expanding access to practical, scalable, homegrown energy solutions that support fleet decarbonization and strengthen rural economies.

The Secretary’s Renewable Fuels Marketing Awards annually recognize Iowa fuel retailers and marketers who demonstrate innovation, commitment, and measurable success in promoting renewable fuels such as ethanol and biodiesel. Award recipients showcase how infrastructure investment, strategic partnerships, and consumer outreach can expand renewable fuel use while supporting Iowa farmers, strengthening rural economies, and advancing practical, lower-carbon, homegrown energy solutions.

To see past winners and to learn more about renewable fuels in Iowa, visit IowaAgriculture.gov.