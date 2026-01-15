HACQAH, NHuS3 Media, and Howdywood Relocate to The Longhorn Ballroom, Creating a New Creative Hub in Dallas

HACQAH is a combination of Healthcare Art Consulting, and Quality Art House The marquee of The Longhorn Ballroom - more than a music venue. The campus is the site of a new Dallas based creative hub.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HACQAH , formerly known as Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House, led by Sara Beth Joyner, has officially relocated its operations to the historic Longhorn Ballroom, joining forces on campus with NHuS3 Media and Howdywood to expand the dynamic new creative hub.The move consolidates healthcare art consulting, media production, storytelling, retail, and audio innovation into one collaborative space located at www.thelonghorndallas.com , one of Texas’ most iconic cultural landmarks.HACQAH continues its mission of elevating healthcare environments through thoughtfully curated fine art, digital installations, donor recognition walls, and sensory-driven design—supporting healing, connection, and dignity in hospitals and healthcare facilities nationwide.Joining HACQAH at the Longhorn campus are NHuS3 Media - co-founded by Andrew J. White and Jerry J-Man Joyner - and Howdywood, a Texas-born lifestyle and retail brand celebrating creativity, culture, and community.As part of the expansion, NHuS3 Media has unveiled a new, fully equipped podcast studio, along with a dedicated ISO vocal booth designed specifically for J-Man’s voice-over, radio, narration, and broadcast work. The new facilities allow for high-quality audio production across podcasts, commercials, documentaries, and branded content—all produced in-house.“This move brings everything we care about under one roof—art, story, sound, and soul,” said Sara Beth Joyner, Founder of HACQAH. “Being at the Longhorn Ballroom connects our work to history, culture, and creativity in a way that feels both grounded and forward-looking.”“The Longhorn isn’t just a building—it’s a creative frequency,” added Jerry ‘J-Man’ Joyner. “We’re building a place where stories get sharper, voices get heard, and ideas turn into impact.”The new Longhorn-based creative hub will serve as a destination for healthcare leaders, artists, storytellers, brands, and partners seeking meaningful collaboration across art, media, wellness, and culture.About HACQAHHACQAH (Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House) specializes in art-driven solutions for healthcare environments, including fine art curation, digital installations, donor recognition walls, and experiential design that enhances patient, staff, and visitor well-being.About NHuS3 MediaNHuS3 Media is a storytelling and production company focused on podcasts, film, branded content, and voice-driven media that cuts through noise and creates emotional connection.About HowdywoodHowdywood is a Texas-rooted lifestyle brand and retail platform celebrating creativity, authenticity, and the art of telling your story—plain talkin’, straight shootin’.

