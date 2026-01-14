Tzlil Berko Appointed to Lead Global Operational Execution at Sweet Robo

Tzlil Berko

Berko will oversee operational execution supporting deployments across 25 countries, including theme parks, attractions, FECs, and other high-traffic venues.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sweet Robo, a global automation and robotics company specializing in smart vending and experiential retail systems, continues to expand its international presence across high-traffic consumer environments worldwide.As part of this growth, Tzlil Berko has been appointed to lead global operational execution at Sweet Robo in her role as Chief of Staff and Chief Process and Operations Officer. Berko oversees operational coordination across engineering, deployment, and commercial teams, supporting the company’s ability to move automated systems from development into consistent, live operation across diverse markets.Sweet Robo’s automated platforms are currently deployed across venues in 25 countries, spanning major theme parks and attractions, family entertainment centers (FECs), retail destinations, and other high-traffic public environments. Operating consumer-facing robotics at this scale requires disciplined execution, venue-specific adaptation, and ongoing operational oversight, areas where many automation platforms struggle to progress beyond limited pilots.“Tzlil plays a central role in how our systems are executed in real-world environments,” said Piny Vind, Chief Executive Officer of Sweet Robo. “Her focus on operational consistency and cross-team coordination enables us to support deployments across a wide range of venues and geographies.”In her role, Berko is responsible for establishing deployment standards, aligning internal teams with external partners, and supporting operational readiness as Sweet Robo enters new markets. Her work contributes to the company’s ability to operate across diverse venue types while maintaining performance, reliability, and continuity.As adoption of automation and robotics accelerates globally, operational execution has become a key factor in determining whether systems can be sustained at scale. Sweet Robo’s continued expansion reflects this broader industry shift toward real-world deployment and operational discipline.About Sweet RoboSweet Robo is a global automation and robotics company delivering smart vending and experiential retail solutions to entrepreneurs, enterprises, and venue operators worldwide. Its systems are designed for high-traffic environments and international deployment.

