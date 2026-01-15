Texas-Produced Feature Film '16 Miles To Geronimo' Advances to Screenplay Phase Following Completion of Treatment

NHuS3 Media of Dallas, Texas creates shows, stories, and strategies for content across various platforms. Early stinger image for the movie "16 Miles To Geronimo"

NHuS3 Media and Plain Talkin’ Straight Shootin’ Productions today announced the successful completion of the feature film treatment for 16 Miles To Geronimo

This story deserves a thoughtful, cinematic treatment that honors the gravity of the events while exploring the human cost behind them” — Jerry Joyner

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NHuS3 Media and Plain Talkin’ Straight Shootin’ Productions today announced the successful completion of the feature film treatment for 16 Miles To Geronimo, written by acclaimed screenwriter Jonathan Murphy. The film is inspired by the true story surrounding the 1984 Geronimo Bank Murders in Oklahoma.With the treatment now complete, the production officially moves into the screenplay development phase. Concurrently, negotiations are underway for director attachment and principal cast, marking a significant milestone in the film’s production timeline.16 Miles To Geronimo is being developed as a Texas-produced independent feature with an anticipated production budget of $3.5 million. Principal photography is scheduled to begin in the third quarter of 2026, with a targeted Spring 2027 release.The project is executive produced by Andrew J. White and Jerry “J-Man” Joyner, both of whom bring extensive experience in storytelling, media production, and audience-driven content development.“This story deserves a thoughtful, cinematic treatment that honors the gravity of the events while exploring the human cost behind them,” said Joyner. “Completing the treatment is a major step forward, and we’re excited to move into the screenplay phase and begin assembling the creative team that will bring this film to life.”The film will be shot primarily in Texas, reinforcing the producers’ commitment to regional filmmaking and authentic storytelling rooted in the American Southwest.Additional announcements regarding director, casting, and production partners are expected in the coming months.About the Film16 Miles To Geronimo is a feature-length dramatic crime film inspired by real events connected to the 1984 Geronimo Bank Murders in Oklahoma. The project explores the far-reaching impact of violence on individuals, families, and small communities, offering a grounded and emotionally resonant perspective on a tragic chapter of American history.

