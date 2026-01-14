Governor Newsom rejects Louisiana’s attempt to extradite California doctor for providing abortion care

Consistent with Executive Order N-12-22, the Governor is declining this extradition request from another state that seeks to prosecute a person for providing, receiving, or assisting with reproductive health care that is legal in California. Federal and state law give Governor Newsom discretion to reject extradition requests in cases, like this one, where the alleged conduct occurred in California.

It is important to note that the charges filed in Louisiana, which are the basis of this extradition request, are merely allegations, and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

California’s actions to protect reproductive freedoms

In the years since the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson decision, California has stepped up consistently to protect reproductive freedom, including: