DOH IDENTIFIES SEPARATE TRAVEL-RELATED CASES OF ZIKA AND DENGUE VIRUS ON OʻAHU

HONOLULU — The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) has identified a travel-related case of Zika virus and a separate travel-related case of dengue virus. Although both are on Oʻahu, these are unrelated cases. The affected individuals were exposed to the respective virus while traveling in regions where Zika or dengue virus is known to circulate. The two cases are not connected to each other or to prior cases reported in Hawai‘i.

This is the first confirmed Zika case on O‘ahu in 2026. The most recent travel-related Zika case in Hawaiʻi was reported in 2025. Travel-associated cases were more frequently reported in Hawai‘i during 2015 to 2019 when Zika was circulating globally, peaking at 25 cases in 2017. No locally acquired cases have been documented in Hawaiʻi.

Based on the date symptoms began for the individual who contracted the dengue virus, the dengue case will be counted as the 15th case of dengue virus in Hawai‘i for 2025.

DOH teams have been deployed to conduct outreach, inspections and implement mosquito control measures in the affected areas. Because both Zika and dengue are transmitted by mosquitoes that exist locally, controlling mosquito populations in the affected areas is critical to preventing spread. DOH will continue to monitor mosquito numbers in these areas and take additional measures as needed. In areas without reported cases, eliminating mosquito breeding sites around the home is a helpful preventive measure.

While Hawaiʻi has the mosquito species capable of transmitting these diseases, the viruses are not established in Hawaiʻi and have been identified only in travelers.

About Zika

Zika virus symptoms are typically mild and may include fever, rash, headache, joint pain, red eyes and muscle pain. Symptoms typically last a few days to a week. About 80% of Zika infections are asymptomatic. Hospitalization and death from Zika are uncommon. Rarely, Zika infection may cause damage to the nerves, brain, or spinal cord as well as a blood disorder that can result in bleeding, bruising or slow blood clotting.

Zika infection during pregnancy can cause serious birth defects and is linked to pregnancy complications, including miscarriage, stillbirth and preterm birth.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises travelers to check current Zika risk information before departure. Travelers should take precautions to avoid mosquito bites during their trips, and for three weeks after returning. This includes using Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)-registered insect repellent, wearing protective clothing and staying in air-conditioned or screened rooms or under insecticide-treated bed nets. Travelers returning from an area with risk of Zika should take steps to prevent mosquito bites for three weeks after their return.

Anyone experiencing symptoms within two weeks after visiting an area with risk of Zika should consult a healthcare provider and inform them of possible exposure in a Zika-affected area. Testing is not routinely recommended for travelers who do not have symptoms.

Zika can also be transmitted through sex from a person who has Zika to their partners, even if the infected person does not have symptoms at the time. The virus has been found in semen, vaginal fluids, saliva, urine and breast milk. The CDC recommends that after travel to an area with risk of Zika, men use condoms or abstain from sex for at least three months. For women, use condoms or abstain for at least two months.

About dengue

Dengue is a year-round risk in many tropical and subtropical areas. Some countries and U.S. Territories are reporting increased dengue cases or recent outbreaks, including Samoa, the Philippines, Vietnam, Colombia, Cuba, Nicaragua, Puerto Rico and American Samoa. Travelers should review up-to-date, country-specific travel information for guidance on dengue risk and prevention measures before travel and should seek medical evaluation if dengue symptoms develop after travel. Symptoms of dengue can range from mild to severe and include fever, nausea, vomiting, rash and body aches.

Healthcare providers and individuals who suspect Zika or dengue infection are advised to call the Disease Reporting Line at 808-586-4586.

Finally, no matter where you live, if the area is prone to mosquitoes, wear long sleeves and long pants and or use approved EPA-registered repellents, especially at dusk and dawn to reduce your chances of mosquito bites. The mosquitoes that can carry and transmit Zika or dengue require very little standing water to multiply. If you notice an unusually high number of mosquitoes, it’s likely there’s a new container of standing water in the area around you. Particularly after the recent weeks of rainy weather, it’s important to look around your homes and gardens and drain any recycling, trash, tire, container, tarp, bucket, flowerpot, plant or other container which may be holding water.

